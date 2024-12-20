Private developer exposed in Ghana Water land saga

..Manhyia Palace intervenes in dispute

The Herald, has obtained information about a conversation between officials of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and a delegation from the Manhyia Palace.

The delegation, sent by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was tasked with investigating the ongoing dispute between the public water provider and the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC), which led to a week-long water supply shutdown in Kumasi and its surrounding areas.

The Herald, has identified the private developer at the center of the controversy as Rose Hamilton, owner of Crystal Rose Hotel.

According to sources, Hamilton deployed bulldozers to demolish structures on Ghana Water’s land, including bungalows occupied by senior staff of the company in the Ashanti Region. Despite portraying herself as a victim during a visit to the Manhyia Palace, the delegation found her conduct deceptive, leading to their disappointment.

Details from the delegation’s investigation reveal that the ARCC and the private developer may have encroached on more land than originally allocated under the Kumasi Redevelopment Programme. The delegation, comprising Transport Officer Akwesi Opoku and Protocol Officer, Emmanuel Kweku Sarfo, reported that except for Ing. Hanson’s property, the remaining bungalows, were on government land and should not have been targeted for demolition.

The delegation condemned the demolition of Ing. Hanson’s property, stating it was carried out without due process.

They recommended formal discussions with Ing. Hanson, to facilitate his resettlement before any further actions on the property.

During their visit, the regional management of GWCL, presented documents, including correspondence with the ARCC. After reviewing these, the delegation concluded that GWCL’s position was justified.

On Wednesday, The Herald, published correspondence between the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, and GWCL, highlighting attempts by the minister to pressure the company into relinquishing state land to a private developer.

The minister’s actions, appear to align with broader patterns of state property acquisition under the guise of redevelopment.

The Herald, has also uncovered critical letters detailing the demolition of official residences of two chief managers of GWCL in Kumasi.

The private developer, reportedly used the political climate surrounding the December 7, 2024, general elections to expedite the demolitions, fearing a potential change in government could reverse the decision. Among the properties demolished were state-owned bungalows and their boys’ quarters, which were originally acquired in the 1920s for public use.

Further investigations, reveal that days before the demolitions, Kofi Kapito, CEO of the Consumer Protection Agency, allegedly confronted GWCL officials in Accra, demanding they vacate the land for private development.

The land dispute, has been an ongoing issue between Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah and GWCL’s Managing Director, Dr Clifford A. Braimah, since November 2023.

Despite GWCL’s resistance, the ARCC, appeared determined to transfer the land to the private developer.

The controversy, bears similarities to past incidents, such as the sale of state bungalows and prime lands in Accra to political elites and their associates during John Agyekum Kufuor’s administration from 2001 to 2008.

GWCL had on January 6, 2024, formally declined a request from the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) to relocate occupants of government bungalows as part of the Kumasi Sector 18 (Ridge/Danyame/Nhyiaeso) Redevelopment Project.

The Ghana Water boss, was reacting to an earlier letter in which the Ashanti Regional Minister, had summoned him to a crucial meeting to discuss the relocation of occupants of government bungalows in the Kumasi Sector 18, which, includes the Ridge, Danyame, and Nhyiaeso areas.

​This redevelopment project, aims to address the ownership and relocation issues concerning government properties. ​

The meeting was set to take place on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 1 PM in the Office of the Regional Minister at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council. ​

The Ghana Water invitees were expected to bring all relevant documents to substantiate their claims of ownership of the bungalows and land in question. ​

The Chief Director, Mrs. Emelia Ayebeng Botchway, invited them on behalf of the Regional Minister. ​ The letter also requested the presence of the Regional Manager of the Ghana Water Company Ltd, the Regional Lands Officer, and the Regional Engineer of the Public Works Department. ​

This meeting, follows a series of correspondences, including a letter dated January 6, 2024, in response to an earlier letter from November 15, 2023, and another dated February 21, 2024. ​

The outcome of this meeting, was anticipated to provide clarity and direction on the redevelopment project, ensuring that all stakeholders are adequately informed and involved in the process.

However, the Managing Director of the GWCL fired back, and in a letter addressed to the Regional Minister, outlined the historical ownership and control of the bungalows, emphasizing their critical role in the region’s water supply operations.

Dr Braimah, detailed the origins of GWL’s ownership, tracing back to the 1920s with the Owabi Dam Water Supply Project.

​ The bungalows in question, were developed under the Barekese Water Supply project in the 1970s to house key operational staff, including the Regional Director and Regional Engineers. ​

GWL, insisted that since the transformation of the Water Supply Division of PWD into a statutory corporation in 1965, and its subsequent conversion to a limited liability company in 1993, the bungalows have remained under their control. ​

The company asserted that, the ARCC, has had no influence or control over these assets since 1965. ​

The Ghana Water Company letter, further stated that any attempt to reallocate the bungalows without engaging GWL, would have severe consequences on water supply operations in the Ashanti Region. ​ GWL stressed the importance of these accommodations for their operational staff and rejected the relocation request.

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, has in recent years hidden behind the Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu II, and urban redevelopment efforts in managing public assets amid controversies. ​

GWL’s firm stance, highlights the need for coordinated efforts and clear communication between government agencies to ensure the smooth execution of development projects without disrupting essential services.

Dr Braimah’s letter was copied to the Minister, Ministry of Sanitation & Water Resources, General Manager (Operations), General Manager (Finance & Administration), General Manager (Special Duties), Chief Manager (Legal Services), Chief Manager (Audit), Ag. Chief Manager (Lands & Estates), Regional Chief Manager (Ashanti-South), Regional Chief Manager (Ashanti North) and the Regional Lands Officer, Lands Commission, Ashanti Region. ​

Staff of Ghana Water Limited, have warned that they would resume an industrial action effectively closing the taps to several homes in the greater Kumasi area, if the destruction of the company’s residential properties is not halted.



The workers carried out a threat to shut down operations from Friday, December 13 to December 16, 2024, leaving several homes without running water with its attendant hardships and inconveniences.The staff, embarked on the protest, when the private developer demolished the walls of the residencies of two chief managers and broke down a boys’ quarters attached to one of the bungalows.



They indicated that, other residential facilities for managers of the company were under threat from private developers who they insisted were bent on taking over the properties of the company despite a complaint lodged with the police and headquarters of the Water Company.



After a meeting with the board and managers of the company on Monday, December 16, 2024, however, the staff served notice they have resumed operations with assurances, that their demands will be addressed.



“We have just concluded an emergency meeting with a delegation from the Board and Management of the Company this morning. We have received assurances from the Directors of their commitment to addressing the unlawful demolition of the residence of the Chief Managers in the Ashanti Region and the increasing threat to our properties,” an official letter from the union stated.



The workers warned they will not hesitate to resume the strike if no action is taken to secure the properties under contention and the perpetrators brought to book.



“While we temporarily suspend the industrial action, we wish to emphasize that the Union shall closely monitor the progress of the promises made and will not hesitate to resume industrial action should the need arise,” the staff cautioned.



The staff have apologized to the region for the inconveniences caused and explained it was a necessary evil taken at the spur of the moment, to safeguard properties of the state in the spirit of stewardship.