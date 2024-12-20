COCOBOD Managers rush US$13 million fertilizer payment in one day

…Despite Transition Team warnings

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) management, is set to face investigations over procurement infractions amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars.

Reports suggest that, US$13 million, was hastily disbursed, following the appointment of a new procurement manager—an action that has raised eyebrows across various quarters.

On the very day the newly appointed Director of Procurement, Stephen Badu, assumed office, he authorized a US$13,125,000 payment to Awo Henewah Limited. This swift authorization, has left many within COCOBOD and beyond, shocked.

This development, has drawn comparisons to accusations previously leveled against former COCOBOD CEO, Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni, and businessman, Seidu Agongo.

Dr Opuni’s administration was investigated by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and the Ghana Police Service, leading to an eight-year trial. Critics argue that the current administration, has committed even more egregious violations.

The Herald, has learned that multiple procurements under the current COCOBOD management either bypassed the rigorous processes required by the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) or were retroactively ratified.

Items procured, include spraying machines, rechargeable lights for cocoa farmers, wellington boots, fertilizers, and insecticides.

In many instances, payments were made either before delivery or are being hurriedly processed as the current management prepares to leave office.

Among those implicated in the controversial US $13,125,000 payment are, COCOBOD’s Chief Executive, Joseph Boahen Aidoo; Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Finance & Administration, E. Ray Ankrah; and Director of Finance, Peter Osei-Amoako.

This payment, made to Awo Henewah Limited, flies in the face of directives issued by the Transition Team of President-elect, John Dramani Mahama.

The Transition Team, has explicitly instructed Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to suspend last-minute recruitments and payments. COCOBOD’s management has also ignored a request to clear such actions with the Joint Transition Team.

In addition to questionable payments, the current management, has been accused of promoting loyalists of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) above more qualified staff.

These appointments to key managerial positions at COCOBOD, are seen as attempts to entrench partisanship within the organization.

Awo Henewah Limited, was contracted to supply 250,000 50kg bags of Asaase Hene Fertilizer at $52.50 per bag.

In a letter dated December 9, 2024, the General Manager of Awo Henewah Limited, Joseph Ackon, requested payment, attaching an invoice for the full amount. The letter was received at COCOBOD on December 11, 2024.

The timing of the request, coincides with Mr Stephen Badu’s first day in office as Director of Procurement. Mr Badu, promptly forwarded the letter to the Deputy Procurement Manager, Mr Seth Naggai Tetteh, who then passed it to Principal Procurement Officer, Mr.Maxwell Peter Arthur, for processing.

Insiders report that, COCOBOD’s management, exerted significant pressure on the Audit Department to expedite the payment.

This has caused frustration among other suppliers, many of whom have not received payments for goods supplied to COCOBOD over the past two years.

The Mahama Transition Team, through a statement signed by spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has cautioned against such last-minute actions.

The statement warned that all unauthorized payments, recruitments, and promotions would be reversed, and public officials responsible would be held accountable once the new administration takes office.

“The Transition Team of the President-elect wishes to state emphatically that given the bad faith displayed by the government, all these payments, recruitments, transfers, and promotions, some of which have been backdated, will be reversed and, where necessary, public officials responsible for them held to strict account when a formal transfer of power takes place,” the statement read.

As the incoming administration prepares to take over, these developments cast a shadow over the outgoing management of COCOBOD, raising serious questions about accountability and governance in public office.