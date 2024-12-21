BusinessMajor 2

Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu calls for increased domestic airline capacity on Accra-Tamale route amid high demand

A Ghanaian economist based in the United States, Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu, has sparked a conversation on social media, regarding the urgent need for more domestic airlines servicing the Accra-Tamale route. 

His comments come in light of significant demand from travelers, particularly for early morning flights, which are currently dominated by a limited number of carriers.

According to Dr Iddrisu, airlines such as African World and Passion Air, are struggling to accommodate the increasing demand, especially with major events taking place over the weekend. 

Notably, high-profile gatherings, including Alhaji Baba repairer and the funeral of the mother of Tamale South Member of Parliament (MP), Haruna Iddrisu, have reportedly complicated the situation further.

“With big events scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, December 22, 2024, airlines should have anticipated the surge in demand and increased their morning flights from Accra to Tamale,” Dr. Iddrisu stated. 

He expressed disappointment that, even dignitaries from embassies and the United Nations have faced difficulties securing early flights for these important events.

The plea for additional domestic airlines highlights a growing concern over capacity limitations on this vital route, essential for connecting travelers to the northern regions of Ghana. 

Dr Iddrisu is, therefore, calling for stakeholders in the aviation industry to assess and respond to these demands to ensure that such situations are managed effectively in the future.

