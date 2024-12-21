NDC assures supporters amid controversy over re-collation of parliamentary results

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, has expressed confidence in the party’s position, following the announcement of re-collation efforts by the Electoral Commission (EC).

In a social media post aimed at party supporters, he dismissed the EC’s actions as a “cantata exercise” orchestrated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and reassured constituents, saying, “Comrades, he who laughs last, laughs best… we will have the last laugh after January 7.”

This assurance, comes on the heels of the EC’s decision to re-collate results from nine constituencies that became points of contention after the December 7 general elections.

The constituencies affected, include Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Ahafo Ano South West, Ahafo Ano North, Obuasi East, Dome-Kwabenya, Okaikwei Central, Ablekuman North, Tema Central, and Techiman South.

The Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, cited disruptions caused by supporters of political parties during the initial collation process as the reason behind the incomplete results.

On Friday December 20, 2024, an Accra High Court, also mandated the EC to finalize and announce results for the Ablekuma North and Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituencies.

This ruling followed a review sought by six NPP Parliamentary candidates who demanded an effective collating process and enhanced security at collation centers to prevent any potential interference.

Below is what Sammy Gyamfi posted on his twitter page, now known as X