Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu urges Police to accelerate investigations into Dec. 7 shootings’

… As N5 pays visit to the family of Nyankpala shooting Casualties

By Prince Ahenkorah

A Ghanaian economist, based in the United States of America, Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu, has called on the Ghana Police Service, to speed up their investigations into the Election Day shootings at Nyankpala, in the Tolon Constituency.

It was reported that, one person has been shot dead in Nyankpala in the Tolon constituency of the Northern Region during the December 7, elections.

Reports indicate that, the incident was triggered by a heated argument between the Northern Regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Rashid Salifu, and the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Osman Damba.

It was reported that Dr Osman Damba, was alleged to have confronted the NPP organiser over accusations of vote buying in the area.

This led to violent exchanges, culminating in gunfire that left one person dead and anothercritically injured.

Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu in a write-up stated that, “Yesterday, the N5 team, led by Hon. Lawyer Mumuni and Alhaji Hudu Yahaya, paid a visit to the victims who were injured and the family of the person who tragically lost his life in the Election Day (Dec 7) shooting’s in Nyankpala, Tolon constituency”.

Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu, believes that the shooting was carried out by NPP thugs, leading to the arrest of four NPP individuals who are now in police custody and under investigation.

He therefore urged the Ghana Police service to accelerate their investigation, even if it means questioning the current NPP MP of Tolon.

“Justice must be served”. He added.

Meanwhile, The Ghana Police Service released a statement on Saturday, Dec 7, indicating the arrest of four persons, namely, Majid Issah, FodiIssiage Kamara, Yakubu Simalia, and Alhaji Bashiru Mohamed, in connection with the shooting incident at Nyankpala in the Northern Region, which led to the death of one person and the injury of another.

The Police stated that the injured victim is currently receiving medical care, while the body of the deceased has been taken to the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The police indicated that the suspects are in custody to assist with investigations.

But, Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu, believes that the Police must speed up their investigation process and bring the perpetrators to book.