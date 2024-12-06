God Almighty can use anyone to bless a nation or people: Dr Razak Kojo Opoku

1. Perez Chapel International owned by Archbishop Charles Agyinasare (initially started as World Miracle Bible Church which was later renamed World Miracle International) started in Tamale, the Northern Region of Ghana in 1987.

It is without doubt that, alot of Muslim Friends in Tamale assisted Archbishop Charles Agyinasre and his family to survived in Tamale for 7 years (from residence to church premises) before moving to Accra in 1994 to continue his Ministry.

Before starting a Ministry for our Lord Jesus Christ, the respected man of God, Archbishop Charles Agyinasre practiced Buddhism for four years, and subsequently fasted and prayed with Muslims in contemplation of converting to Islam.

Throughout this beautiful journey, God used the process to build Archbishop Charles Agyinasare for his current Ministry. It is factual to state that, the Muslims that Archbishop Charles Agyinasare fasted and prayed with in many ways and times provided support to him for survival before encountering Jesus Christ.

2. Jacob (now Israel) and his family were saved from hunger through the efforts of Egypt (previously pagan worshippers but now a Muslim dominant Nation).

3. Abraham and his Nephew Lot became wealthy through Egypt.

4. Joseph became a Prime Minister, Influential, and wealthy in Egypt.

5. Moses saved, trained, and mentored in the royal household of Pharaoh in Egypt.

6. Jesus Christ as a baby was saved from King Herod through the fleeing of his parents, Joseph and Mary to Egypt (Matthew 2:13-15).

7. Esther, a Jewish, originally known as Hadassah became a Queen in the Persian Kingdom (now Iran).

8. Daniel, a Jewish was made Chief of the Wisemen, Ruler of all the Hebrew Captives, and Governor of the Province of Babylon (now Iraq). Daniel spent his entire career serving in the Babylonian (Iraq) government.

9. King Darius, the 3rd Persian (Iran) Emperor was an extremely important figure for the Jews in the early Persian period because of his excellent role in the rebuilding of the Temple in Jerusalem.

10. Hiram (Phoenician King of Tyre) tremendously and graciously helped King Solomon to build the Temple by supplying Men, builders, building materials, cedar and cypress trees to King Solomon.

11. In Ghana, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu donated GHc 50,000.00 to support the fund mobilization for the construction of the National Cathedral for Christians.

12. Dede Ayew, a Muslim, captained Ghana’s Under-20 team to victory at both the 2009 African Youth Championship and the 2009 FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

13. Karim Abdul Razak Tanko popularly called the “Golden Boy”, a Muslim, instrumentally helped Ghana National Team to win the 1978 African Cup of Nations.

14. Many Christian Nations are benefitting from Petroleum products produced by Islamic Countries. Many Pastors also go to Dubai for Holidays. Majority of Church Equipments and instruments are purchased from China.

15. Leopold Sedar Senghor, a Christian was overwhelmingly elected as President of Senegal for 20years, a Country dominated by Muslim population of 97%.

16. Michel Aoun, a Christian was overwhelmingly approved as President of Lebanon, a Country dominated by Muslim population of 69.3%.

17. Rishi Sunak, a Hindu became Prime Minister of United Kingdom, a Country dominated by 46.2% Christians and 38% non-religious.

18. Olusegun Obasanjo, a Christian was elected as President of Nigeria for 8years, a Country dominated by Muslim population of 52%.

19. Goodluck Jonathan, a Christian was elected as President of Nigeria, a Country dominated by Muslim population of 52%.

20. Laurent Gbagbo, a Christian was elected as President of Ivory Coast, a Country dominated by a Muslim population of 42.5%.

21. Henri Konan Bedie, a Christian was elected as President of Ivory Coast, a Country dominated by Muslim population of 42.5%.

In conclusion, God Almighty looks beyond the religious practices of individuals or nations when fulfilling divine assignments for nations.

Great Nations are built with Great Ideas and Possibilities mindset.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has great ideas, possibility mindset, and bold solutions to upgrade Ghana to an advanced economic nation driven by 4th Industrial Revolution, Blue Economy, STEM Education, Digital Economy etc.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia stands for Religious Tolerance, Peaceful Co-existence, and All-inclusive development.

Vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the next President of the Republic of Ghana.