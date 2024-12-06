Election 2024: Ghana Evangelical Society worried about Ashanti region disturbances

By Patrick Biddah

The Ghana Evangelical Society, has expressed worry about disturbances expected to be fomented by some unscrupulous elements in the Ashanti region during the elections which is tomorrow December 7, 2024.

According to the society, there will be disturbances in parts of the country but the Ashanti region incident will be a matter for worry.

In view of this, the Society urged the security agencies to keep an eye on the Ashanti region in order to maintain the peace and order during and after the elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on December 5, 2024, the Assistant Leader of the Ghana Evangelical Society, Rev. F.B Dadson, revealed that this is a mesaage emanating from the prayers .

He however called on Ghanaians to help in keeping the peace by praying in that regard as well.

According to the revered Man Of God , all hands are needed to ensure that the nation go through this election peacefully , adding that there is the need for repentance on the part of the troublemakers.

“Those planning wickedness in the Ashanti Region are urged to repent, for the LORD sees all and judges righteously,” he admonished

Inspite of the uncomfortable Ashanti region news, he encouraged all citizens to maintain faith and trust in God’s sovereignty during and after the elections.

He reminded all the troublemakers to be mindful of the Biblical text of Hebrews 9:27 which set out to remind of persons of the day of accountability to God someday.

Sharing a prophetic message of hope and assurance titled “There Is Hope for Ghana”, Rev Dadson also indicated that Ghana is a divine nation that will prosper.

“ Ghana is a chosen and blessed nation under God’s guidance, destined to prosper and shine as a beacon for the continent”, he stressed.

“Fear not, for the LORD God Jehovah is in control of Ghana’s affairs. The peace and glory of Ghana are secure, and the nation will not return to the control of darkness,” he added.

Reaffirming Ghana’s place as a “royal diadem” in God’s hands, Rev. Dadson prophesied prosperity and global recognition for the nation.

“Ghana’s times and seasons of glory are here. Let all hearts be at peace. Ghana will shine, and nations will marvel at the works of God,” he concluded.