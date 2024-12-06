John Mahama and Lordina wife renovate Hohoe Adabraka Health Centre

Former First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama has inaugurated a renovated and expanded health centre at Hohoe Adabraka in the Volta Region.

The dilapidated structure that once housed the facility has been transformed into a modern health centre, providing additional service space for patients and healthcare workers.

The renovated facility now features two separate wards, fully equipped with modern hospital beds and accessories, two consulting rooms with examination beds, a laboratory, a storeroom, and a spacious waiting area, complete with a reception desk and visitor chairs.

“My heart is full of gratitude and joy because what was once a shabby, run-down structure has been transformed into a modern facility equipped to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to this community,” Mrs Mahama stated at a ceremony in Hohoe on Tuesday.

She explained that although the NDC parliamentary candidate for Hohoe had requested medical equipment, she and her husband, President John Dramani Mahama, reviewed images of the centre and decided to renovate and expand it for the benefit of the people.

“I am sure you are all surprised at how we have transformed that death trap of a building into what we see here today,” she remarked.

Highlighting the importance of healthcare, Mrs Mahama referenced key innovative health initiatives outlined in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2024 manifesto, including Free Primary Health Care, which aims to alleviate the financial burden that often deters families from seeking medical attention.

She also celebrated her husband’s generosity in financing the project through the Lordina Foundation as his 66th birthday gift to the people of Hohoe.

“This health centre will not only serve as a place of healing but also symbolise hope, empowerment, and John Mahama’s love for the people of Hohoe and Ghana,” she added.

Mrs Mahama conveyed a message of hope and prosperity for all Ghanaians under a John Mahama administration, urging the people to vote for him and all NDC parliamentary candidates in the upcoming elections.

A representative of the Lordina Foundation, Pastor Kwame Boateng-Sarpong, praised Mr. and Mrs. Mahama for their philanthropy and visionary leadership. He also acknowledged the foundation’s efforts to improve the lives of women and children, particularly in underserved communities, through enhanced healthcare, education, and overall well-being.

“This initiative aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 3 and underscores Mrs Mahama’s commitment to ensuring that every individual, regardless of location or circumstance, has access to quality healthcare,” he stated.

Jessica Honya-Tsiewu, the medical officer in charge of the facility, highlighted the previous lack of space and adequate medical equipment, which hindered healthcare delivery.

“This situation compelled us to admit only male patients at times because it was medically inappropriate to house both genders in the same room, especially in a Muslim community that disapproves of such arrangements,” she explained.

Madam Honya-Tsiewu expressed her excitement about the newly commissioned project, calling it a game-changer because it will add separate male and female wards, which is crucial for healthcare delivery in the community.

The Lordina Foundation, in addition to the expansion works at the facility, donated essential medical supplies to the Centre. The items included hospital beds, an electric suction unit, delivery beds, baby cots, baby cribs, boxes of latex gloves, syringes, and a refrigerator.

Established in 2014, the original facility had deteriorated over the past decade. The Lordina Foundation’s renovations mark a significant step toward improving healthcare access in the region.