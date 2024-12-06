Major 1Major Politics

Mahama accuses Electoral Commission of collusion with NPP to rig elections

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

Former President and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has alleged a conspiracy between the Electoral Commission (EC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig the upcoming general elections in favor of the incumbent government.

In a Facebook post made less than 24 hours before polls open, Mr Mahama claimed that the EC is actively aiding the NPP in undermining the credibility of the electoral process. He expressed confidence, however, that the Ghanaian people would reject any such attempts and safeguard their votes.

“Since Thursday night, the NDC has reported several cases of exposed validating stamps to the Commission,” the post reads. “Yet they have refused to issue a clear and unambiguous directive to stop their staff from disclosing the identities and details of these stamps ahead of tomorrow’s elections.”

The NDC argues that the exposure of these validating stamps could facilitate electoral fraud by enabling the production of counterfeit ballot papers with replicated stamps, giving them a false appearance of legitimacy.

Citing an alleged internal EC memo dated October 10, 2024, Mahama stated that it revealed a calculated plot to enable ballot stuffing by exposing serial numbers on the validating stamps in advance.

In his post, the former president appealed to key stakeholders, including the National Peace Council, Religious and Traditional Leaders, Civil Society Organizations, the International Community, and Election Observer Missions, to intervene and ensure the integrity of the elections.

“This is not just about political parties. It is about the sanctity of our democracy. Ghanaians are determined to vote for change and protect their ballots,” Mahama emphasized.

The allegations come amid rising political tensions and widespread calls for peaceful and transparent elections. The Electoral Commission has not yet issued a response to the claims.

