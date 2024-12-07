Kofi Totobi Quakyi writes to the leadership of Ghana’s National Security apparatus on the December 7, 2024 election.

I held the National Security portfolio during the presidential election of 2000, and oversaw the first democratic transition of political power since Ghana attained her independence some four decades prior.

The result of that election did not favor my National Democratic Congress ( NDC) party nor my esteemed candidate – late Prof. JEA Mills, the man of peace. The lost opportunity to further the work of nation building was a disappointment.

Yet it is one of my life’s great privileges to have played a critical role in affirming this nation’s commitment to the high ideals of freedom and justice, and to the path of democracy.

My task was made less arduous because of the peaceful nature of the losing candidate, Prof. Atta Mills and the stance of the outgoing President Jerry John Rawlings – who was keen on preserving democracy and his legacy of political stability.

Just as it is today, in the days leading up to the 2000 election, the pressure was immense, the stakes high, and the emotions raw. Yet, we placed the national interest above all else, ensuring that every action we took was guided by the principles of fairness, transparency, and accountability.

I am proud to say that Ghana emerged from that transition not just intact but stronger, with her democratic foundations fortified and her reputation as a beacon of stability in the region upheld.

Our foremost consideration was not the fortunes of any individual or party but the enduring stability, peace, and integrity of Ghana.

Today, on the eve of the 2024 election, the utter collapse of trust in public institutions should be a matter of grave concern for all people of conscience. We face an election where many Ghanaians harbor doubts about the fairness of the referee.

This pervasive uncertainty is compounded by a growing belief that the courts are compromised, that the enforcement of the law by security services is selective, and that institutions once revered for their neutrality, such as the Peace Council, have ossified into near irrelevance.

The screeching partisanship of the media and the tagging of dissenting voices have only added fuel to the fire.

Tensions are already dangerously high, and public sentiment is profoundly soured. We are standing on a powder keg, and it is the actions – or inactions – of the leadership of the national security apparatus that could determine whether we emerge unscathed or engulfed in flames.

Please do not reinforce public perceptions of bias or deepen the divisions that already threaten our national unity. Voting day is not a day for war games.

Any misstep risks plunging our nation into a spiral of chaos and erasing decades of progress painstakingly built since the advent of our Fourth Republic. Your actions on this day must inspire confidence, not suspicion; hope, not fear; and unity, not discord.

I implore you to reflect on the sacred oaths you swore – not to any party or leader but to the people and the Republic.

Your duty transcends personal allegiance or obedience to any superior. You have sworn an oath to serve the people and the constitution of the Republic, not individuals or transient political interests.

I urge you to reject unlawful orders with courage and fidelity to the law. I hope you will muster the courage to resist any attempt to integrate party thugs into your ranks or to allow such elements to don your uniforms, use your equipment, or operate under the guise of your authority to foment trouble or maim innocent Ghanaians.

I salute you in the name of God and country. May you remain steadfast in your commitment to a peaceful and stable country.