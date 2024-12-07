Border closure ahead of Ghana’s elections counterproductive- Colonel Festus Aboagye

Respected security analyst, Colonel Festus Aboagye, has raised concerns about the outgoing Akufo-Addo administration’s decision to close Ghana’s borders ahead of today, Saturday, December 7 general election.

According to the Minister of the Interior, Henry Quartey, the controversial move is intended to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

In a statement issued late on Friday, December 6, 2024, Mr Quartey announced, “The Ministry of the Interior has ordered the temporary closure of all land borders as part of measures to ensure the integrity of the December 7 General Elections.”

The statement noted that the closure would take effect immediately and end at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

The directive urged all citizens and travellers to cooperate with state security agencies enforcing the measure.

However, Colonel Aboagye criticised the border closure in a Facebook post on Saturday, December 7, describing it as unnecessary and counterproductive.

“Border closure: We should avoid many things, and this is one of them,” he wrote. “If people have registered already, what is the risk of them traveling across borders to vote? Internally, we’ve seen many people move across the country to cast their votes.”

The closure has sparked widespread debate, with critics alleging it is a deliberate attempt to suppress votes in opposition strongholds along Ghana’s borders.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), which has historically dominated constituencies in border areas such as Ketu South, Hohoe, Bawku, and Jomoro, has expressed concerns that the directive could disenfranchise its supporters.

While government officials insist the closure is a precautionary measure to safeguard the election’s credibility, Colonel Aboagye and others argue that it may undermine citizens’ constitutional rights and fuel unnecessary tension.

As Election Day unfolds, the impact of the border closures on voter turnout, particularly in border constituencies, will remain under scrutiny.