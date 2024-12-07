Four NPP members arrested in Pokuase with electoral materials and cash

In a dramatic turn of events, four individuals believed to be members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were apprehended at the Royal N Hotel in Pokuase by a group of concerned youth. The suspects were reportedly found in possession of cash, ballot papers, Biometric Verification Devices (BVD) machines, a printer, and other sensitive electoral materials.

The ballot papers discovered were reportedly pre-thumb-printed in favor of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, an NPP presidential hopeful, as well as Yahaya Kassim and Gloria Owusu, the party’s parliamentary candidates for the Amasaman and Trobu constituencies, respectively.

The suspects have been handed over to the Pokuase Police Station, where they are currently being detained as investigations continue.

This incident has sparked widespread concern and allegations of electoral malpractice. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on its supporters, particularly polling agents, to remain vigilant during the electoral process to ensure the integrity of the elections.

“This is not an isolated case,” warned an NDC spokesperson, urging party members and citizens alike to report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

The police have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident. Meanwhile, the news has heightened political tensions, with many demanding transparency and accountability ahead of the elections.