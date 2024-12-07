NDC refutes claims of missing polling agents in Kwadaso Beposo

The Ashanti Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has dismissed reports claiming that the party has no polling agents at five polling stations in Kwadaso Beposo.

In a statement issued on election day, December 7, 2024, the Regional Secretary, Dr Frank Amoakohene, described the reports as false and a deliberate attempt to spread panic and demoralize the party’s supporters.

He assured the public that the NDC’s polling agents, supervisors, and monitoring teams are fully deployed and actively carrying out their duties at all polling stations in the region.

“This false report is a deliberate attempt to cause panic and demoralize supporters. We urge members and the public to remain focused on the ballot, ensuring every vote for the NDC and H.E. John Dramani Mahama is secured,” Dr. Amoakohene stated.

The party further encouraged its members to disregard the misleading information and concentrate on ensuring a peaceful and successful voting process.

The NDC remains confident of securing victory in the ongoing elections, calling on supporters to stay vigilant in protecting the integrity of the vote.

This clarification comes amidst heightened political activity in the Ashanti Region, a key battleground in Ghana’s general elections.

The NDC reiterated its commitment to transparency and fairness in the electoral process as it seeks to rally its base for a successful outcome.