John Mahama casts vote in Bole-Bamboi, confident of victory in presidential election

Former President John Dramani Mahama has cast his ballot in the ongoing presidential election at Bole-Bamboi in the Savannah Region, a constituency that holds deep personal and political significance for him.

As a former Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi, before rising to serve as Vice President and later President of Ghana, Mr. Mahama expressed optimism about reclaiming the presidency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking to the media after voting, Mr. Mahama shared his confidence in the democratic process and his belief in securing a mandate from Ghanaians.

“I am confident that Ghanaians will give me the opportunity to serve again. I trust in the democratic process and believe in the choice of the people,” he said.

He also encouraged all eligible voters to participate in the election, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and upholding Ghana’s democratic reputation.

“I urge everyone to come out in large numbers and vote. Let’s ensure the process is free, fair, and transparent, as this reflects the values we hold as a nation,” he added.

Mr. Mahama’s statement and participation underscore the high stakes and competitive nature of the election, as Ghanaians head to the polls to decide their next leader.

