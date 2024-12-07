2024 Election: Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh casts ballot in Manhyia South

The 2024 running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, has cast his ballot at the Apadwafie polling station in the Manhyia South Constituency, Ashanti Region, as part of the ongoing general elections.

The exercise is being conducted nationwide across 276 constituencies, with an estimated 18.8 million registered voters expected to participate.

This year’s elections feature 13 presidential candidates, nine representing political parties and four contesting as independent candidates, making it one of the most competitive in recent times.

The election is anticipated to shape Ghana’s political and economic trajectory for the next four years, with key policy proposals under scrutiny as citizens head to the polls.

Of the 18.8 million voters, 459,291 represent 4% of the voter population. 48% of the voters are male, while the female population makes up 52%.

The role of the youth in the elections will be significant as they make up 55% of the voter population.

A total of 40,976 polling centres will be used for the 2024 elections, with 328 already used for the Special Voting exercises that took place on Monday, December 2, and Thursday, December 5, 2024.

According to data published by CODEO, the largest CSO in elections, the 2024 elections will feature 801 parliamentary candidates vying for the 276 seats.

In the parliamentary elections, there are 111 candidates contesting as independents.