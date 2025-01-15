Security analyst questions Akufo-Addo’s military promotions

Renowned security analyst, Colonel Festus B. Aboagye (Retired), has raised concerns over ex-President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s decision to promote several military officers to higher ranks, including Ghana’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Thomas Oppong-Peprah to a 4-Star General, just before his tenure ended in January 2025.

The promotions, outlined in a recently published policy brief titled “Counting Stars—The Paradox of Sporadic Military Rank Inflation In Ghana’s Democracy”, have sparked debate about their necessity and implications for Ghana’s military effectiveness.

In the brief, subtitled “When symbols outweigh substance, authority loses its foundation”, Col. Aboagye critiqued the timing and justification of the promotions, arguing that they were misaligned with Ghana’s current defence realities.

He noted, “With Ghana’s military strength at approximately 30,000 personnel (ranked 113th globally), a limited defence budget of US$300 million (down 5.4% from 2023), and unfunded plans for essential operational units, these high-level promotions appear disconnected from institutional needs and current security challenges.”

The report reveals a significant increase in the number of generals within the Ghana Armed Forces over the last two decades, despite the military’s relatively modest growth in size and budget. From 2004 to 2024, the number of General Officer positions more than doubled from 56 to 125, while the force strength grew only modestly from just over 20,000 to less than 30,000 personnel.

Col. Aboagye, described this trend as counterproductive, stating, “The proliferation of Generals during the last two decades appears to be inversely proportional to military capability—more stars in command, less capacity to shine on the battlefield.”

The policy brief also critiques the lack of parliamentary oversight in the promotion process. According to Col. Aboagye, the Defence Minister, merely informed the Defence and Interior Committee during a budget hearing without seeking proper parliamentary approval. “This circumvention of democratic processes raises critical questions about civil-military relations and democratic oversight,” he noted, emphasizing Ghana’s history of military interventions in politics.

While the promotions may have been intended to enhance Ghana’s international military standing, Col. Aboagye, warned that such symbolic gestures, without corresponding investments in military resources and capabilities, risk undermining professionalism and operational effectiveness. He pointed out that Ghana’s 2015-2024 expansion plans for new infantry brigades, combat support formations, and special operations units remain largely unimplemented.

The policy brief calls for urgent reforms to align military promotions with the nation’s defence needs. “Establishing clear guidelines for promotions based on force structure, operational requirements, and available resources is essential,” the report recommends. It further suggests prioritizing investments in actual combat capabilities over ceremonial rank inflation.

The revelations in Col. Aboagye’s analysis have reignited public discourse on the balance between symbolism and substance in Ghana’s military leadership. As the nation continues to grapple with evolving security challenges, many stakeholders are urging policymakers to reconsider the relationship between rank, resources, and readiness in the Ghana Armed Forces.