More NIB Officials implicated in state land grabbing

Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), formerly the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), who is in the news amidst allegations that he acquired a state land at a knockdown price of GH¢160,715 in one of Accra’s prime areas; Cantonments, may not be the only high-ranking official implicated in state land grabbing.

Reports available to The Herald, indicate that a significant tract of land in Kumasi, previously owned by the Bureau and housing its Ashanti Regional office, has allegedly been acquired illegally by Kwaku Domfe, a former Director-General of the Bureau and now a member of the NPP investigation team examining the party’s 2024 electoral defeat.

Also implicated as a beneficiary of state land grab in the Ashanti Region, is David Osei Owusu, a former Ashanti Regional Commander of the Bureau, who reportedly acquired part of the same property in Kumasi about three years ago.

NIB insiders, want the Mahama government to make an effort and retrieve the lands for the state.

The Herald’s information is that, the Lands Commission, had difficulties registering the plots of land for the two individuals; Kwaku Domfe and David Osei Owusu, confirming that they were wrongfully acquired.

Reports of the new acquisitions by the Akufo-Addo government officials, come as Lands Commission documents have revealed that Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, who handed over yesterday to Charles Alhassan Kipo, as new the Director-General of the NIB, actually purchased the juicy state lands for a paltry sum of GH¢160,715 Cantonments in 2021.

This comes amidst allegations that he had acquired the land illegally, claims he had denied through his lawyers.

Mr Quaicoe, had categorically refuted suggestions that he contacted the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) Committee to return the said parcel of land, a claim made by Mr Martin Kpebu, a member of the ORAL team.

In a statement issued by KUDZE, KUDZE@LAW on behalf of Mr Quaicoe, the claims were described as, “contrived, false, and without any basis.” The statement emphasized that Mr Quaicoe had not engaged with any member of the ORAL Committee, including Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on matters concerning state land.

It further clarified that, Mr Quaicoe does not own or hold any illegally acquired government land. But the documents from the Lands Commission, indicate that the transaction was formalised, with the amount paid by the lessee to the lessor as a premium.

The specific parcel of land in question, designated as Plot No. 8, spans an area of approximately 0.24 acre.

It is located within the Giffard Road Layout Extension Area at Cantonments, Accra, under the jurisdiction of the La Dade Kotopon Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region.

This development raises questions about the process and propriety of state land allocations, particularly when involving high-ranking public officials.

Critics argue that the transaction warrants closer scrutiny to ensure transparency and adherence to proper procedures.

The Director-General’s acquisition of the land has sparked public interest, with calls for further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the sale.

The matter also draws attention to the broader issue of accountability in state land dealings, as citizens demand more rigorous oversight to safeguard public resources.

Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama, has demanded an immediate halt to all activities relating to the sale, lease, or processing of transactions involving state and public lands.

He directed the Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission to take note and stop the sale of all such lands.

“This directive has been issued to protect and preserve State and Public Lands for the collective benefit of the citizenry and future generations,” Dr Callistus Mahama, the Executive Secretary to the President, said in a letter addressed to the Lands Commission.