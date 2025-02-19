VRA staff oppose Kenzo’s selection with US$52 million procurement allegation

Serious opposition, has emerged within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus, and among the Volta River Authority (VRA) staff, over Ing. Edward Ekow Obeng-Kenzo’s potential appointment as the authority’s Acting Chief Executive, citing a multimillion-dollar scandal and the relocation of the AMERI Power plant to Kumasi.

They had argued that his appointment, would be a significant setback for the VRA, citing allegations of corruption, mismanagement, and abuse of power.

In a press statement, the NDC caucus and VRA staff expressed concerns over Mr Kenzo’s alleged involvement in a US$52 million sole-sourcing procurement scandal in 2022 alongside the then-Chief Executive, Emmanuel Antwi Darkwa.

The VRA front appears visibly divided over Kenzo’s appointment. Recently, another group called the Society of Volta River Authority Engineers (SOVRAE) pledged its unflinching support for the Authority’s Acting Chief Executive, Ing. Obeng-Kenzo, in his efforts to excel.

SOVRAE claimed to be an over 200-member society comprised of engineers from every facet of VRA operations and also pledged to offer its knowledge, expertise, and experience to the new Chief Executive as he executes his vision for the authority.

The US$52 million sole-sourcing procurement scandal, which was reportedly exposed on ‘With All Due Respect TV (WADR-TV),’ raised serious concerns about VRA transparency and financial accountability.

The opposition to Mr Kenzo’s appointment also stems from his alleged mismanagement of the Akosombo Dam spillage in 2023, which resulted in severe flooding that displaced thousands of people along Volta Lake.

Critics accuse him of failing to properly engage stakeholders and implement necessary precautionary measures before opening the spillway gates.

Additionally, several VRA staff have accused Mr. Kenzo of fostering a hostile work environment, describing his leadership style as authoritarian and oppressive.

He has been labelled a workplace bully, with staff complaining about his unilateral decision-making and lack of inclusivity.

The VRA Ladies Association has also reportedly raised concerns about promotion favouritism, claiming that some individuals were elevated based on personal relationships rather than merit.

Furthermore, Mr. Kenzo is criticized for his lack of significant contributions to Ghana’s power generation capacity.

Despite holding the position of Deputy Chief Executive (Engineering & Operations), critics say he failed to add any new megawatts of power to the national grid and instead prioritised the costly relocation of Ameri power units from Aboadze to Kumasi—a move widely criticised as a misallocation of resources.

The NDC caucus and VRA staff also claim that Mr. Kenzo has been aggressively lobbying for the CEO position using underhand tactics, including allegedly offering substantial bribes to secure the role.

They argue that his desperation for the position suggests an attempt to cover up past misdeeds.

In light of these allegations, the NDC caucus and VRA staff are demanding that the appointing authorities halt any plans to name Mr. Kenzo as Acting Chief Executive.

Instead, they call for a full-scale investigation into his past decisions and actions, which they claim have resulted in financial losses for the VRA. William Agbenuawor and Abraham Tetteh jointly signed the statement.

The President of SOVRAE, Ing. Samuel Yeboah, gave the assurance when he led some executive members of the society to the VRA headquarters in Accra to congratulate Ing. Obeng-Kenzo on his appointment.

“We are here mainly to congratulate you on your appointment. We will support you and pray that you become one of the best,” he added.

Ing. Obeng-Kenzo expressed his gratitude to the executive and society members for the congratulatory message and their pledge to assist in moving the authority to the next level of progress.

He said a key element of his strategy is to have a skilled workforce across all disciplines, and to achieve this, staff at all levels will receive training and retooling.

He urged the members of SOVRAE to leverage their professional expertise and knowledge to make presentations and advise on how best to improve the authority’s processes and other operations.

Ing. Obeng-Kenzo also charged the society’s members to prepare presentations, papers, and observations for publication at national and international forums.

SOVRAE President Ing. Samuel Yeboah, Ing. Kwabena Asare, Immediate Past Vice President Alice Ama Erwuah, Assistant Secretary Clement Boakye, Director of Corporate Strategy, and Nana Yaw Anane Binfoh, Manager Office of CE, were present at the meeting.