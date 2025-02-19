Joint Task Force proposed to tackle export hurdles in Ghana

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Francis Kojo Kwarteng Arthur, has engaged the President of the Federation of Associations of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE), Davis Korboe, and corporate members of the federation in a strategic meeting to enhance Ghana’s export sector.

Discussions centred on addressing key challenges such as high port tariffs, export financing bottlenecks, and post-harvest losses affecting critical crops like yam.

Both parties underscored the need for capacity building, improved disease-resistant crops, and enhanced technical standards to meet international market demands.

To tackle the issue of tariffs, Mr Kwarteng Arthur proposed establishing an innovative joint task force comprising GEPA, FAGE, and the Ghana Shippers Authority.

The task force would work collaboratively to find sustainable solutions for exporters.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of leveraging the 24-hour economy, consolidating shipping efforts, and strengthening airline partnerships to improve the efficiency and competitiveness of Ghana’s exports.

Through these strategic interventions, both organizations reaffirmed their commitment to positioning Ghana as a leading player in the global export market.