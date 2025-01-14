Charles Kipo appointed new NIB Director-General, amid hopes for Bureau’s revival

The Herald’s information from the National Investigations Bureau (NIB), formerly the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), indicates that Charles Alhassan Kipo has been appointed as the new Director-General of the institution.

Kipo, a seasoned operative within the state’s internal investigations body, akin to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), replaces Nana Attobrah Quaicoe.

Quaicoe’s tenure has been marred by controversy, including allegations of involvement in a state land acquisition scandal.

Charles Kipo brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having worked under renowned former heads of the Bureau such as Yaw Donkor, Owusu Fordjour, and Paul Awalinga.

His appointment reflects the government’s preference for career progression within the institution over appointing an external figure—a notion reportedly considered during the Mahama administration but eventually shelved.

Described as an affable and diligent professional, Kipo is expected to steer the NIB back to its glory days of effective overt and covert operations.

The institution’s capacity for intelligence gathering and analysis significantly diminished during the Akufo-Addo administration, with reports suggesting that recruitment standards were compromised.

Many recruits reportedly lacked the stringent qualifications required in the past, turning the Bureau into a hub for political loyalists with limited interest in investigative work. They focused more on intimidating and crashing dissenting political views.

Kipo’s elevation is widely seen as a fresh start for the Bureau, signalling a return to professionalism and a focus on effective intelligence work to aid the government’s broader security arrangements, policy shaping and maintenance of peace.