National Security halts Ghana Armed Forces’ finance unit retreat

…..Cites resource constraints

Impeccable information received from Military sources, indicates that the head of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) Finance Unit, had been halted from holding a scheduled four-day retreat for 12 commissioned officers at the Aqua Safari Hotel.

However, the National Security Secretariat, intervened to stop the event, raising concerns over its necessity and the prudent use of state resources.

The officers are now more reckless with money than the politicians and other civil servants. Many say the financial rot in the GAF, is quite alarming.

They insist that an audit will genuinely establish the extent of corruption in what was once an enviable and reputable institution.

The retreat, which was set to take place from Thursday, February 27, to Sunday, March 2, 2025, was described as ‘financial deliberations’ meant to engage 12 Finance Officers from the Forces Pay Office.

Nevertheless, the choice to conduct the discussions outside the military’s own facilities, like Burma Camp, has ignited considerable debate.

Many contend that the retreat at Aqua Safari Hotel, was more about offering leisure to military officers, than facilitating any meaningful work.

Critics are questioning why official military engagements involving financial discussions could not be held within the well-equipped facilities of Burma Camp, rather than renting a conference venue and accommodating officers at a luxurious hotel.

Given the country’s current economic challenges, many see this expenditure as an unnecessary burden on the public purse.

The intervention by National Security, has further intensified scrutiny, with questions arising as to whether this is a routine practice within the Armed Forces.

Some observers are demanding clarity on whether the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Thomas Oppong-Peprah or the Army Commander, Bismark Kwasi Onwona, had sanctioned this expenditure.

The Ghana Armed Forces, has yet to comment on the development, but the controversy highlights broader concerns about government agencies’ expenditure at a time when financial prudence is paramount.

However, this arises in the aftermath of recent exposés by The Herald, concerningthe US$250,000 Obasa scandal, which has seen the conduct of two prominent senior officers, leading the GAF being dragged to court by a Nigerian commercial bank operating in Ghana, for defaulting on the payment intended for army uniforms.

The two officers in question are the CDS, General Oppong-Peprah, and the Commanding Officer of the Forces Pay Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Adusei Nkrumah, also known as “Miki”.

Despite their glittering military careers, both have been identified as key figures in determining the whereabouts of the substantial sum that the Nigerian bank provided for the purchase of uniforms for the Ghana Army, which was then headed by the current CDS.

The bank involved has been identified as FirstBank Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria. It had disbursed the funds to supply soldiers with uniforms at the request of the then-Chief of Army Staff, Major General Oppong-Peprah, with a guarantee from the Army. However, despite the funds leaving the accounts of the GAF, FirstBank, never received the promised payment.

Interestingly, one of the two officers reportedly confessed to a retired CDS, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, regarding the whereabouts of the money when he launched an investigation into the missing funds. This inquiry was initiated after FirstBank, petitioned the then-CDS.

When questioned, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, allegedly stated that he had used the money for investments to support the children of the late Nigerian-Ghanaian businessman, Prince Daron Obasa, the mastermind behind the Army uniform deal.

Notably, Prince Daron Obasa’s two daughters, Bella and Erica, were residing in the boys’ quarters of the Army Commander’s residence at Roman Ridge, Accra, along with their aunt, Kate, the sister of the late businessman.

. However, they were abandoned after the property was handed over to a private real estate developer for demolition in a land-for-houses scheme brokered by General Oppong-Peprah.

The Herald has learned that the children, who had earlier lost their biological mother ahead of the dad, are now living with their aunt in Sakumono, near Tema.

FirstBank, has taken legal action against the Ghana Armed Forces to recover its money, which continues to accrue interest.

Remarkably, the then-Service Financial Controller, Lieutenant Colonel Adusei Nkrumah, now the Commanding Officer of the Pay Regiment, insists that the money had already been paid to Obasa and has produced documents to support his claim.

However, there are significant doubts about the authenticity of these documents, with many believing they were fabricated. If proven false, this could lead to charges of perjury and criminal prosecution.

A controversy is now raging within the Ghana Armed Forces over the missing funds, with top officials defending the use of the money for purposes other than military procurement.

The petition submitted to the then-CDS, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, raised concerns about the funds designated for military uniform procurement.

When pressed for answers, then-Chief of Army Staff Major General Oppong-Peprah reportedly admitted that the money had not been paid to Obasa but had instead been “invested” in his children, who were living with him.

This revelation has sparked intense scrutiny, with many questioning whether military funds should be diverted for personal welfare, regardless of the circumstances.

The situation worsened when it was revealed that now General Oppong-Peprah and Colonel Adusei Nkrumah had allegedly misled military lawyers into mounting a vigorous defence against the bank’s lawsuit.

Nkrumah is said to have provided fictitious and forged documents to the court to justify the missing funds, further complicating the legal battle. The misappropriation of these funds has raised serious concerns about the integrity and credibility of the senior military officers involved.

If proven true, the allegations could result in charges of perjury and corruption, both of which contradict the military’s ethics and values.