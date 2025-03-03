Asoma Banda, Amadu Sulley dead & buried

The country lost two prominent individuals on Saturday, March 1, 2025. Alhaji Asoma Banda, a pioneering figure in Ghana’s shipping and aviation industries, passed away in the early hours of the day.

But just as Ghanaians were coming to terms with the businessman’s passing, another shock came from the family of Alhaji Amadu Sulley, a former Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission, announcing his sudden death.

Both Banda and Amadu Sulley, have not been seen publicly in years.

The news of Alhaji Asoma Banda’s passing was shared on social media by Nigerian businessman and close associate Dele Momodu, who paid tribute to him on Instagram.

“Such a privilege knowing this adorable couple, ALHAJI & EDWINA ASOMA-BANDA, in the last three decades… Today, the elephant has fallen… May ALLAH bless BAABA for keeping ALHAJI comfortable to the end. May ALLAH comfort the entire family, his wives, and children,” Momodu wrote.

Following Islamic tradition, Alhaji Banda was buried the same day.

Prominent businessman Sir Sam Jonah also honoured Alhaji Banda, describing him as a visionary entrepreneur and national asset whose impact shaped Ghana’s shipping and aviation sectors.

“This morning, Ghana has lost a true patriot, a visionary entrepreneur, and a giant of industry,” he stated.

Jonah highlighted Alhaji Banda’s transformational role in Ghana’s economy, mainly through Antrak Airlines, which revolutionised domestic air travel.

“From establishing Antrak Shipping Line to expanding airline operations across West Africa, he believed in the power of African enterprise. He saw potential where others saw decline, and his bid to take over Ghana Airways was a testament to his unwavering belief in Ghanaian ingenuity.”

Reflecting on the challenges Alhaji Banda faced, Jonah acknowledged the complexities of navigating business and politics in Ghana, which he noted had often been a stumbling block for visionary entrepreneurs.

“Ghana has witnessed too often how business and politics can be an uneasy mix, a lesson that should serve as a cautionary tale to future entrepreneurs.”

Beyond his business achievements, Alhaji Banda was remembered as a historian and mentor who generously shared insights on Ghana’s economic past and future.

“He never concealed his humble beginnings. Instead, he wore them as a badge of honour—proof that determination, hard work, and vision can elevate one from modest origins to the heights of success.”

Jonah, urged Ghanaians to celebrate Alhaji Banda’s remarkable legacy, emphasising that his resilience and accomplishments should inspire generations to come.

“As we bid farewell to this extraordinary man, let us not only mourn his passing but celebrate his legacy. His resilience, vision, and unshakable belief in African enterprise will continue to inspire.”

Alhaji Asoma Banda’s impact on Ghana’s economy, remains profound, with Antrak Airlines standing out as a significant milestone in domestic aviation.

His passing marks the end of an era, but his entrepreneurial spirit, industry leadership, and advocacy for African enterprise will continue to shape business and development across the continent.

The family of Alhaji Amadu Sulley, said he died in the afternoon of 1 March, and burial took place yesterday, Sunday, 2 March 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the Madina Muslim Cemetery.

“Fortunately, Alhaji Amadu Sulley passed away while fasting (1st day of Ramadan). To Allah be the glory. May Allah forgive him and grant all our departed souls Jannat Firdaus,” the statement read.

The late Alhaji Sulley was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission in 2012 by then-President John Evans Atta Mills. He had previously served as the Director of Research, Monitoring and Evaluation at the same Commission until his promotion to the rank of Deputy Chairperson.

Sulley’s appointment to the rank of Deputy Chairperson was the first time a career electoral personnel had been appointed to that high rank. He served as the Deputy Chairperson in charge of operations at the Electoral Commission of Ghana until his dismissal in June 2018 for allegedly illegally transferring votes during the 2016 Ghanaian general election.

Amadu Sulley received his elementary school education at Ghana National School (now Richard Akwei Memorial School) in Accra. He then attended Accra Academy and Opoku Ware School for the Ordinary and Advanced Level certificates, respectively.

He continued to the University of Ghana and studied for a Diploma in Statistics, which he obtained in 1985. He received a Postgraduate Certificate and Diploma in Public Administration at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration in 1993 and 1995, respectively. His project work was on the Ghanaian electoral system.