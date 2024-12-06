700 troops deployed to Kumasi ahead of December 7 elections

Reports from credible sources within the Ghana Armed Forces [GAF], have confirmed the airlifting of 700 troops to Kumasi, yesterday, December 5, 2024.

The operation, involved personnel drawn from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, as part of efforts to ensure security during the upcoming general elections scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, December 7.

The deployment, began in the early hours of the morning, with some troops leaving Accra at 5 a.m.

Kumasi is under Central Command, where Brigadier General Michael Opoku, formerly Head of Operation at National Security Secretariat, is General Officer Commanding (GOC).

Brigadier General MK Poku, is remembered for the shooting and injuring of innocent Ghanaians by masked National Security operatives during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, which elected Lydia Seyiram Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

On Saturday, the soldiers are expected to be stationed at various polling centres across Kumasi, to maintain law and order and to support the smooth conduct of the elections.

The decision to deploy military personnel to Kumasi, follows heightened concerns about potential security threats in the Ashanti Region, a critical electoral stronghold.

The troops’ presence, aims to deter incidents of violence and ensure a peaceful voting process.

The Ghana Armed Forces, has assured the public of its neutrality and commitment to upholding the democratic process, but many remain skeptical, as the Army Commander Major General Bismark Kwasi Onwona and Major General Joseph Aphour, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations and Training, are reported to be doing their own thing, including sending snipers to strongholds of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

However, the National Elections Security Task Force led by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has urged citizens to cooperate with security agencies and to exercise their civic duties peacefully.

The Electoral Commission (EC) and other stakeholders, have called on political parties and supporters to prioritize peace during the elections.

Security arrangements are being implemented across the country to safeguard the integrity of the polls.

Further updates on this development will follow, as the deployment progresses.

Ahead of Saturday, December 7 general elections, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), has banned soldiers from all polling stations across the country, to encourage all Ghanaians to exercise their civic rights responsibly and devoid of acts of intimidation.

This exercise, a statement from the Director of General Public Relations of GAF, Brigadier General, Emmanuel Aggrey-Quashie, said must be done, while cooperating with security personnel by refraining from any acts that could disrupt the country’s peace.

The Military High Command, provided emergency toll-free telephone numbers: 18555 or 0800 311 311 “to report any military personnel, individual(s) identifying themselves as GAF personnel or any individual(s) wearing military-patterned attire/accoutrements found at any polling station”.

GAF, reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the stability and sovereignty of the nation whilst protecting the integrity of the election process.