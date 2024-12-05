NDC issues stern warning over alleged electoral malpractices in Awutu Senya East

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has raised alarm over alleged collusion between the Electoral Commission (EC) officials and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Awutu Senya East Constituency, ahead of Saturday’s elections.

In a strongly-worded statement released by Delali Sewoekpor, Communications Officer for the constituency, the NDC, claimed to have received credible intelligence that the Presiding Officer and members of the EC team have been holding secret meetings with the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Hawa Koomson.

The party described the meetings as a “blatant act of collusion” and a threat to the integrity of the electoral process.

“This is a direct attack on democracy and an insult to the democratic rights of the people of Awutu Senya East,” the statement read. “Such actions threaten to plunge the constituency into chaos and undermine public confidence in the Electoral Commission.”

The NDC, issued a stern warning to the Presiding Officer and the EC team, cautioning against any attempts to manipulate the election in favor of the NPP. The party vowed to respond uncompromisingly to any electoral malpractice, emphasizing that the consequences would be “swift, severe, and unforgettable.”

The statement, also targeted Hawa Koomson and her campaign team, accusing them of using underhanded tactics to influence the outcome of the polls. “Your tactics will not succeed,” the statement declared. “The NDC remains resolute in defending the integrity of this election and ensuring that the voice of the people is upheld.”

The NDC, concluded by calling on all stakeholders to respect the principles of democracy and avoid actions that could undermine the credibility of the elections.

The Electoral Commission and the NPP, are yet to respond to the allegations.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NDC WARNS OF GRAVE CONSEQUENCES FOR ELECTORAL MALPRACTICES IN AWUTU SENYA EAST.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senya East Constituency has received credible intelligence confirming that the Presiding Officer and his team from the Electoral Commission are engaging in secret meetings with the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Hon. Hawa Koomson, ahead of Saturday’s elections.

This blatant act of collusion is a direct attack on the integrity of the electoral process and an insult to the democratic rights of the people of Awutu Senya East. Such actions threaten to plunge the constituency into chaos and undermine public confidence in the Electoral Commission.

We are issuing a final and stern warning to the Presiding Officer and his team: any attempt to manipulate the election in favor of the NPP will provoke an uncompromising response from the NDC and the people of this constituency. The consequences of such betrayal of public trust will be swift, severe, and unforgettable.

To Hon. Hawa Koomson and her campaign team, your underhanded tactics will not succeed. The NDC is resolute in defending the integrity of this election and ensuring that the voice of the people is upheld. Let this be a reminder to all involved that democracy cannot be subverted without dire repercussions.

Signed,

Delali Sewoekpor

Communications Officer

Awutu Senya East