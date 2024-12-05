Army Commander’s six masked snipers deployed sent to Northern Region out

Details have emerged, regarding six soldiers described as snipers, who were deployed to Tamale under controversial circumstances.

The soldiers, who were masked, appeared stranded in a viral video taken at the Kotoka International Airport, while attempting to board a civilian aircraft.

Reports indicate they were initially denied access to the flight, raising questions about the nature of their deployment. Similar deployments, are said to be the Volta Region.

Credible military sources, have linked the deployment to Major General B.K. Onwona, the Army Commander, and Major General Joseph Aphour, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations and Training.

A military report obtained by journalists, has revealed the names, service numbers, and additional details of the six soldiers.

Major General Onwona, previously served as an aide-de-camp to President Nana Akufo-Addo, while Major General Aphour, formerly held the position of General Officer Commanding (GOC) Central Command.

The current GOC of the Central Command in Kumasi, Brigadier General Michael Opoku, was previously head of operations at the National Security Secretariat, also known as Blue Gate or Castle Annex.

Brigadier General Michael Opoku, was accused of sending masked operatives at his command at the National Secretariat to carry out the shooting incident that occurred during a by-election at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency on January 31, 2019.

Coalition of National Anti-corruption Civil Society Organization (CSOs) described the shooting of party members and agents at the Ayawaso constituency, as worrying and heartbreaking.



The actions taken by the masked National Security Personnel on the election grounds, according to them, has dire consequences for Ghana’s democracy and could trigger rebuttals from the affected persons and or political parties.



“The recorded violent confrontations between the purported masked National Security Personnel and uniformed police personnel is very dangerous for our democracy that can trigger a chain of unwarranted reactions”, the organization stated.



They further, noted that Ghana’s ‘peace’ brand should not be tampered with by the actions of some few irresponsible citizens, for which reason government ought to ‘immediately investigate these acts of violence and criminality displayed by the masked men and make public the reports on the investigation and as well as bring the perpetrators to book’.



They also urged leaders, political parties, to disband all vigilante groups and employ security agencies who are ready to work to maintain law and order in the country and not those who will abuse their power.



They also added that, political parties should not incite their supporters to be violent but should rather educate them on the need for peace and tranquility in the country.

There was a shooting by some armed security personnel at the residence of NDC Parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency on January 31, 2019, which Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the widow of Emmanuel Kwabena Kyeremateng Agyarko, the late MP, won.



The event, which occurred close to the poll grounds, shook the wrong nerves and sparked chaos at the center.



Member of Parliament [MP]for Ningo Prampram, Sam Dzata George, also received some hefty slaps from the attired men, when he protested events that happened at the premises of his candidate.



Thirteen party members, were injured and were rushed to the Legon and 37 Military hospital for treatment and because of the happenings, the NDC withdrew from the race.



Both the NDC and NPP, held press conferences to address the issue and calm their angry supporters.

Below is the report on the snippers…

DELAYANCE OF SIX SPECIAL FORCES PERSONNEL AT KOTOKA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT*

1. On Tuesday 03 Dec 24, at about 0730hrs, six (6) soldiers from the Army special brigade of the Ghana Armed forces were delayed at the terminal two of Kotoka International Airport (KIA). The six soldiers, 196868 WOII Martey Kombla Anthony, Sgt Awudu Jamal Mohammed, 213409 L/Cpl Asante Opoku Joseph, 212055 L/Cpl Oppong Nicholas Manu, 211814 Jacintho John and L/Cpl Kubo Emmanuel were in their full Military masketary Order to board an African World Airline flight AWA166 from Accra to Tamale at 0930hrs.

2. Two (2) soldiers (Sgt Awudu Jamal Mohammed and L/Cpl Kubo Emmanuel) were able to board leaving four soldiers behind to do the necessary weapon clearance departure formalities at the Airport before boarding to Tamale. According the the Pilot the weapons were not properly locked in their boxes with the appropriate seals and tags hence his refusal to pick the weapons. The weapons includes Six snippers riffle, Six M16 rifle and Six Taurus pistols all with rounds.

3. According to sources a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) reported to the National Intelligence Bureau at KIA about some six (6) masked men who claimed to be military men with weapons were traveling to Tamale to disturb the upcoming election process. This also made the NIB quickly pick the soldiers for interrogation after they were offloaded and trying to catch up with the next flight.

4. According the Soldiers they reported the incident to their officer in charge, Maj Appiah-Kubi Adubofour from the special forces unit, who later intervene to assist in the Clearance process with NIB and the Airline at KIA. The remaining four (4) soldier later boarded different Africa World Airline flight AWA180 to Tamale at 1626hrs on same day. Sources revealed that, the six Soldiers are among others snippers currently training at Army special Training school who came via bus for the weapons two days ago.

The incident is already circulation on some of the social media platforms.

COMMENT

5. The full Military masketary Order by the six soldier from the special forces of the Ghana Army without using a military Aircraft, during this election season, is likely to be of concern by passengers, the Airline workers and the security personnel at the KIA and may also raised a security concern among the general public.

6. Respectfully Submitted Sir.