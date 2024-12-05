Army Commander accused of snubbing military orders

..Sends masked shooters to disrupt elections in Volta & Northern Regions

The Herald, has received credible reports, suggesting the deployment of 12 snipers from the 64th Infantry Battalion of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to key areas of the country, allegedly to intimidate voters during Saturday’s elections.

The Army Commander, Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona, has been mentioned, as having sanctioned the operations.

The development, has left doubts in the minds of many, particularly soldiers who read about the GAF’s directive banning personnel from all polling stations across the country, ahead of Saturday, December 7 general elections, to encourage all Ghanaians to exercise their civic rights, devoid of acts of intimidation.

It is not clear, if Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona, a former aide-de-camp of President Nana Akufo-Addo, is defying the orders of the Military High Command.

Sources reveal that, the operation, reportedly led by Lt Col Minta –Agyemang, the former Commanding Officer of the 11 Mechanized Battalion (11 Mech BN), involves creating confusion at polling stations by firing gunshots.

Complications arose during their deployment, when a local airline allegedly refused to transport them to Tamale with their weapons, further fueling concerns over the purpose of their mission. They were in military uniform and masked to conceal their identities.

The Herald, has seen a viral video of them in and around Terminal 2 of Kotoka International Airport (KIA). Their heavy luggage, containing weapons was on a carrier. Parts of the video, showed them looking stranded at the civilian airport.

Many have opined that, had the movement of the snipers, been sanctioned, they would have been moved in a military aircraft from the Air Force Base, but not from a civilian airport and on a civilian commercial aircraft.

This tactic is suspected to be aimed at discouraging voter turnout in specific regions considered strongholds of particular political parties.

The snipers, are said to be stationed in strategic locations, including Tamale in the Northern Region and parts of the Volta Region.

In Tamale, reports suggest they are being hosted by the Commanding Officer of the Airborne Unit.

Notably, the Northern Command, reportedly did not request the presence of these operatives, raising questions about the chain of command and intent behind the operation.

Observers and stakeholders, have expressed alarm over the potential implications of such deployments on the electorates. As the country gears up for Saturday’s polls, the situation calls for urgent clarification from the Ghana Armed Forces and assurances that the elections, will be conducted in a peaceful and fair environment.

The Herald, has seen many other pictures and videos of the military activities, including the use of an airbase and a military aircraft with some goods being offloaded into vehicles, which later took off with an ambulance.

The videos and pictures, have been linked with military activities ahead of the Saturday’s elections. While, some said the goods were electoral materials, others have claimed weapons, but a third claim is that, the items, concealed in heavy sacks, were money meant to be shared to voters.

Capt Owusu Ansah, said to be a Quarter Master at Northern Command Headquarters in Tamale is said to be the one in charge.

one Lance Corperal Arhin at the Tamale Airforce Base in Tamale, has been mentioned as having been arrested over one of the videos and pictures.

The Herald, is closely monitoring developments and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Ahead of Saturday, December 7 general elections, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), has banned soldiers from all polling stations across the country, to encourage all Ghanaians to exercise their civic rights responsibly and devoid of acts of intimidation.

A statement released on Sunday, December 1, 2024, from the Director of General Public Relations of GAF, Brigadier General, Emmanuel Aggrey-Quashie, said that must be done while cooperating with security personnel by refraining from any acts that could disrupt the country’s peace.

GAF, also urged the public to report people who impersonate to ensure that appropriate action is taken against such individuals or groups, and provided emergency toll-free telephone numbers.

GAF reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the stability and sovereignty of the nation, whilst protecting the integrity of the election process.

“In the spirit of transparency and to prevent any misunderstandings, we encourage the public to report any

military personnel, individual(s) identifying themselves as GAF personnel or any individual(s) wearing

military-patterned attire/accoutrements found at any polling station to the nearest Police Station or call the Following GPS toll-free numbers: 18555 or 0800 311 311.

In a statement announcing a decision that no military personnel will be stationed at any polling station during the 2024 general elections, GAF, said that the military will only be deployed on the back of a formal request from the Ghana Police Service for additional security reinforcements.

In a statement, GAF, said, “As part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining national security and peace during this critical democratic exercise, GAF wishes to reiterate that no military personnel will be stationed at any polling station.

GAF’s presence will be limited to standby support, with the primary responsibility for election security remaining with the Ghana Police Service (GPS).

“The military will only be deployed upon request by the GPS. This collaborative approach ensures that the Elections proceed smoothly and peacefully while law and order are maintained.”

The statement added that “The military’s role, as outlined, will be limited to standby support, with the Ghana Police Service (GPS) taking the lead in ensuring security at polling stations.

This will ensure that appropriate action is taken against such individuals or groups to maintain security as well as the integrity of the election process.

“GAF wishes to encourage all Ghanaians to exercise their civic rights responsibly, cooperate with security personnel and refrain from any acts that could disrupt the peace. GAF reiterates its commitment to safeguarding the stability and sovereignty of the nation whilst protecting the integrity of the election process.”