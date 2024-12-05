Rev. Owusu Ansah rebukes anti-Bawumia Pastors

Rev. Yaw Owusu-Ansah, Accra West Regional Overseer of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International, has called out a group of Ghanaian pastors scheming against the presidential bid of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, on religious grounds.



Rev. Yaw Owusu-Ansah, revealed an alarming conversation that took place on a well-established WhatsApp platform populated by prominent Ghanaian pastors during the latest edition of the Adom Ahengua program on Adom FM.



The unnamed pastor, whom Owusu-Ansah, claimed was influential and respected, urged his colleagues to rally against voting for Dr. Bawumia simply because he is Muslim.



The pastor suggested that they should inform their congregations that it would be a “privilege” not to vote for a Muslim to lead Ghana.



Owusu-Ansah, who chose not to name the individual directly, condemned the message as “childish” and “divisive.” He passionately shared his thoughts during a live session, stating that such behaviour was out of touch with the reality of Ghana’s diverse religious landscape.



“This approach is not only misguided but deeply childish,” Owusu-Ansah said. “I have personally experienced how Muslims can listen to the gospel without allowing their faith to be a barrier. Why can’t we show the same respect for a Muslim leader?”



His words resonated with many Ghanaians, who have long lived side-by-side in a multi-faith society.

Pastor Ahengua’s concern, is not only about the politicization of religion but also about the broader consequences of sowing discord within the Christian-Muslim relationship in Ghana.



While, Owusu-Ansah, did not name names, speculation has been rife, with many pointing to Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, as a possible figure behind the religious opposition.



Rev. Owusu Bempah, who has recently made headlines with controversial remarks about the country’s religious landscape, sparked outrage after declaring that, “no religion apart from Christianity can rise in Ghana.”



His statement, made during a sermon over the weekend, included accusations that the NPP government had an “evil plan” against pastors and prophets in the country.



Rev. Owusu Bempah, also announced his intention to overthrow the current government and replace it with a new one, which many interpreted as an indirect attack on Dr. Bawumia’s presidential campaign.



This rhetoric is not entirely new for Rev. Owusu Bempah, who, despite previously being a supporter of the NPP, has become increasingly vocal in his opposition to Dr. Bawumia, largely due to the latter’s Muslim faith.



The controversial pastor’s views, have raised concerns about the growing religious tensions in the lead-up to the 2024 elections.