Ghana Immigration Service boss Kwame Asuah Takyi to proceed on leave ahead of retirement

The Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Lawyer Kwame Asuah Takyi, is set to proceed on leave ahead of his official retirement, intercepted information by The Herald online, has revealed.

A source at the Ministry of the Interior, confirmed that Mr Takyi, who attained the age of 60 on July 18, 2022, and due for retirement, received an extension of service from the then-President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The extension granted him an additional three years in office, set to expire on July 18, 2025.

However, fresh developments indicate that, the Comptroller-General, has now requested to take his accumulated leave in the lead-up to his final exit from the service.

The move is expected to pave the way for a transition in leadership at the Ghana Immigration Service, which has undergone significant reforms under his tenure.

Mr Takyi, has served as the head of the Immigration Service since March 2017, overseeing major operational and structural changes within the institution.

His tenure saw the implementation of advanced border security measures, recruitment drives, and efforts to modernize the service in line with international standards.

It remains unclear, who will be appointed to take over the role upon his departure, but sources suggest that discussions are underway to ensure a smooth transition.

More details on the matter are expected to emerge in the coming days.