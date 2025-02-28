Vigilant Immigration Service thwarts cocoa bean smuggling into Togo

Officers of the Ghana Immigration Service stationed at the Gagbiri Inland Checkpoint within the Tempane District under the Pulimakom Sector Command, have intercepted two drums of cocoa beans which were being smuggled into Togo.

The Officers acting on intelligence, intercepted the two drums of cocoa beans loaded on a tricycle heading towards Togo through Wurianaga , which is an unapproved road.

The suspected owner of the goods, upon seeing Officers of the Immigration Service , took to his heels.

Investigations have, however, commenced towards apprehending the suspected owner of the cocoa beans.

Contained in the a press release which was copied to The Herald, the statement also indicated that the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kwame Asuah Takyi (Esq.) has directed all Border Commanders to intensify patrols along known unapproved routes frequented by smugglers .

Signed by the Head Of Public Relations Affairs, ACI Amoako- Atta, the statement further tasked the officers to engage community members on the negative impact smuggling has on them.