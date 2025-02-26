VRA staff on high Alert to crush saboteurs of CEO

Workers of Volta River Authority (VRA) have sent out strong signals to crush anyone who would like to sabotage the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ing. Edward Ekow Obeng-Kenzo.

According to the workers, there will be no room for hate agenda, lies and ruse against the new CEO, who is one of their own.

The warning, comes at the heels of murmurings within the corridors of the VRA to the effect that some members of staff at higher positions were plotting to sabotage the CEO.

The workers mindful of past incidents of how fibs were thrown at former CEOs, creating unnecessary tension and image crisis for the strategic state outfit, are saying there is a new era for VRA where there would be no room for saboteurs.

Already, the Retirees and Ladies Associations of the VRA have pledged their fullest support for Ing. Obeng-Kenzo.

Their willingness to support was a result of separate and frank stakeholder engagements by the CEO to strengthen relations and build a collective ambition to improve the performance and efficiency of VRA.

The workers are of the position that Ing. Obeng-Kenzo is one of their own and has the requisite competencies and experience to lead VRA.

‘’All that we are saying is that we know our CEO well and how he is committed towards the success of VRA and we will not allow any worker to cross his way with grimy agenda against him.’’ They said.

About ING. EDWARD OBENG-KENZO –

Ing. Edward Ekow Obeng-Kenzo is a visionary business executive with over 25 years of experience in the power sector. Before his appointment as the Chief Executive was the current Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Engineering and Operations at the Volta River Authority (VRA), he has established himself as a leader who drives teams toward achieving mission-critical results in competitive environments. His deep expertise in mechanical engineering and strong leadership has significantly enhanced VRA’s operational efficiency and innovation.

A product of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Ing. Obeng Kenzo holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He further advanced his management acumen with a Master’s in Public Administration (MPA) from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

His academic background and professional dedication have made him a respected figure within the energy sector and a member of the Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE).

Before his current role, Ing. Obeng Kenzo held several key positions at VRA, where his technical and strategic skills were consistently recognised.

He served as Director of the Thermal Generation Strategic Business Unit (SBU), Plant Manager of the Tema Thermal Power Complex (TTPC), Operations Manager at TTPC, and Project Manager for the Tema Thermal 2 Power Project (49.5MW Siemens Emergency Power Plant).4

As Director of Thermal Generation, he was instrumental in creating a performance-driven SBU that significantly improved the output of VRA’s thermal generation assets leading to an enhanced organisational performance.

Early in his career, Ing. Obeng Kenzo’s exceptional technical expertise earned him the

distinction of being one of the best Mechanical/Shift Charge Engineers at the Takoradi Thermal Power Station (TTPS). His work ethic and skill led to his appointment as Officer-In-Charge of the Osagyefo Power Barge and later as Project Manager for the Performance Enhancement Projects at TTPS.

A strategic-thinker with natural flair for cross-functional collaboration, Ing. Obeng Kenzo has spearheaded numerous vital projects, including the Kaleo Solar Power Plant and the Anwomaso Thermal Power Station.

These projects are critical to improving electricity delivery to Ghana’s middle and northern regions, further cementing VRA’s position as a leader in energy production.

Ing. Obeng Kenzo is a leader dedicated to continuous improvement, innovation, and customer satisfaction, ensuring that VRA remains a dominant force in the power sector. His career is a testament to his ability to turn challenges into opportunities, driving sustainable growth and operational excellence.