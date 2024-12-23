FDA face procurements scrutiny

…Inflated costs and substandard items allegations swell

The Herald, has picked up disturbing reports on procurement matters at the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), which require thorough investigation by whoever takes over from Dr Delese Mimi Darko.

This paper is informed about how so many procurements, did not go through the legally required procurement process, including competitive bidding for the state to obtain value for money. Some of the items bought, were said to be at outrageous prices, yet they ended up being substantially substandard.

Mention, has been made of computers for administrative purposes, as well as cars for official duties.

There are multiple reports about instances, where some departments, have raised issues with some of the items they requested with particular specifications, but received what was described as being of poor quality.

The Herald, is also informed about a recent road repair work that took place around the FDA office complex at Okponglo – Accra, with claims that the cost was outrageous as well.

Other reports are that, in some instances, some of the items were bought from or supplied by phoney companies with ties to the leadership of the procurement department.

There are multiple claims that, there had been occasions where senior officials, have openly disagreed with Naana Afrakoma Yawson, the Supply Chain Department, who has been in charge of procurements for a couple of years now.

Insiders say that, some officials left the employment of the FDA, accepting less lucrative offers from other institutions, following some of these open disagreements on the inferior quality of items.