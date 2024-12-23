Major 1Politics

Mahama on diplomatic tour ahead of inauguration

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

President-elect John Dramani Mahama, began a series of diplomatic visits to neighbouring countries last week, as he prepares for his swearing-in on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

In Facebook posts on Friday and Saturday, Mahama, shared details and pictures of his meetings with Togo’s President Faure Gnassingbé and President Patrice Talon of Benin, during which they discussed the importance of fostering unity and cooperation within the West African sub-region.

“As I prepare for my inauguration on January 7, 2025, I have started visiting our neighbouring countries,” Mahama wrote.

“In a meeting with Togo’s President Faure Gnassingbé, I reiterated why it is important to continue strengthening the bonds within our sub-region. Working together, we can better impact the lives of our people, who are connected in many ways, including tribe, history, and economy,” he wrote on Friday.

On Saturday, he shared pictures of himself in Cotonou with the Beninois leader, saying, “With my brother, President Patrice Talon of Benin, during a courtesy visit to him in Cotonou. I am committed to strengthening Ghana’s relations with all our West African neighbours.”

The former President’s emphasis on regional integration, reflects his commitment to leveraging shared cultural and economic ties to drive development and stability in West Africa.

John Mahama’s diplomatic engagements are expected to set the tone for his administration’s foreign policy, which will focus on collaboration and mutual growth among member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Observers note that Mahama’s early outreach to neighbouring leaders, signals a proactive approach to addressing cross-border challenges such as trade barriers, security concerns, and migration issues.

