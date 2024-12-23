Citizen blows alarm on rot at Energy Commission​

In a bid to promote transparency and accountability within public institutions, Kojo Boso, a concerned citizen of Ghana, has formally requested access to specific financial information from the Energy Commission.

In his letter addressed to the Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission, Boso, has asked for a schedule of payments for fuel allowances paid to the Executive Secretary, Oscar Amonoo-Neizer, through his monthly salaries or payslips from October 2019 to March 2023. ​

Other independent claims are that, Oscar Amonoo Neizer, took a whopping US$100,000 per diem to the recent COP29 programme in Baku Azerbaijan with four other staff, aside from their airfares.

Those who went on the trip included, Ing. Oscar Amonoo Neizer, Kofi Agyarko ( Director of Renewable Energy), Zan Hubert ( Assistant Manager), Kennedy Amankwa ( Deputy Director, Energy Efficiency), Simpson Atieku (Senior Manager, Energy planning)

The request to the Energy Commission, made under Section 18 of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989) and Article 21(1)(f) of the 1992 Constitution, seeks detailed records of payments and authorizations related to fuel allowances and other financial benefits. ​

A schedule of payments for fuel used by the Executive Secretary through two different Vivo Fuel Cards for his Land Cruiser (registration number GR 2918 – 20) and Toyota Camry (registration number GR 9015 – 21) for the same period. ​

A stamped copy of the, “Authorization Approval” letter from the Ministry of Finance or Ministry of Energy, supporting the payments of Board Research and Transport Allowance of GH¢2, 500.00, every month to each of the Energy Commission’s Board of Directors since August 2021. ​

A copy of the, “Authorization Approval” letter from the Ministry of Finance warranting the payment of GHs1, 520.00 to Madam Cecilia Agbenyega every month since January 2021 as the Energy Commission’s Committee Sittings Allowance. ​

Boso emphasized that, the requested information is intended to assist in the further scrutiny of the Energy Commission, ensuring that public funds are utilized appropriately. ​

He has requested that the information be provided in PDF format via email or be made available for pickup. ​

The letter, has also been copied to several key officials, including the Commissioner of CHRAJ, the Minister of Energy, the Minister for Finance, and the Auditor-General of Ghana.

This move highlights the growing demand for transparency and accountability in public institutions, reflecting the citizens’ right to information and the importance of anti-corruption measures in governance. ​