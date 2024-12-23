Mahama questions Jean Mensa’s credibility

President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to act with fairness, transparency, and consistency in addressing disputed parliamentary results from nine constituencies, warning that selective rule application undermines public trust and the credibility of the electoral process.

The EC, recently announced it would not confirm parliamentary results in constituencies, such as Ablekuma North, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Techiman South, and Dome-Kwabenya, citing claims that some declarations were made under duress.

This decision, has drawn criticism from Mahama, who accused the commission of double standards.

Indeed, on Saturday, it went ahead despite processes in the Supreme Court to re-collate and declare the result in favour of the NPP and overturned it earlier declarations which were in favour of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

These seats include, Ahafo Ano North, Techiman South, Ahafo Ano South West, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Obuasi East, Okaikwei Central and Tema Central.

“You cannot change the rules when it suits you and apply different rules under similar circumstances,” Mr Mahama remarked, referencing the EC chairperson, Jean Mensa’s statement in 2020 when she was called upon to address similar incidents.

He continued that: In the case of Techiman South in 2020, the EC, stated clearly that if a declaration had been made, it was not their role to adjudicate disputes and that the courts were the appropriate avenue for redress.”

Speaking to African ambassadors and high commissioners on Friday, 20 December, Mr Mahama, pointed to the EC’s inconsistent handling of electoral issues, referencing the chaotic conditions surrounding the declaration of results in Techiman South during the 2020 general election.

“There was chaos in the collation room when the declaration was made, and arguments were raised for a re-collation. The EC, rejected these calls at the time.

“Now, in similar circumstances, declarations have been made, but the commission is adopting a different position,” Mr Mahama said.

He also criticised the EC’s decision to halt the re-collation of results in the nine constituencies, citing procedural breaches and alleged threats to its staff. He argued that such inconsistencies damage the credibility of the EC and the electoral process as a whole.

“The outstanding issues in these nine constituencies must be handled in a principled and impartial manner by the EC.

“We do not believe the rules should be changed depending on who stands to benefit. There must be fairness and justice in everything we do,” Mr Mahama stated.

He further, urged the EC to engage with all political stakeholders to ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done, emphasising the importance of safeguarding Ghana’s democratic institutions.

“If people have grievances, they must seek resolution in court. This is the precedent the EC set in 2020, and it must uphold this standard now,” he said.

Mr Mahama, also reiterated the need for transparency and accountability in the EC’s operations, noting that such actions are critical for building public confidence and maintaining the trust of both citizens and the international community.

“Our democracy depends on the integrity of our institutions, and the EC’s role is pivotal in ensuring that confidence is not eroded,” added.