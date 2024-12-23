NDC accuses Jean Mensa, others of illegality & impunity

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has accused the leadership of the Electoral Commission (EC), led by Jean Mensa, of “consistently choosing a path of illegality and impunity,” that undermines the integrity of Ghana’s electoral process.

In a statement signed by Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC General Secretary, it was noted that, “the conduct of the EC leadership has compromised its mandate and deepened public mistrust in the institution.”

The party’s response, follows last Saturday’s re-collation of results from nine constituencies, where NDC Parliamentary candidates, were initially declared winners, only to have those results overturned in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This occurred, despite ongoing legal processes filed in the Supreme Court, with the EC, duly served by the NDC candidates.

The affected constituencies include, Ahafo Ano North, Techiman South, Ahafo Ano South West, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Obuasi East, Okaikwei Central, and Tema Central. The NDC strongly rejected the new declarations, stating, “The EC’s deliberate disregard for a Stay of Execution order served against them is a flagrant violation of the law and a clear indication of their contempt for due process and the rule of law.”

The statement added, “The NDC strongly condemns these undemocratic practices and reminds all involved that electoral crimes have no expiry date and that the date of reckoning will come.” It also highlighted, “The NDC cannot overlook what seems to be the troubling collusion between the Electoral Commission, the police, and the military leadership,” asserting that “this unholy alliance has facilitated the unlawful manipulation of election results and tarnished the credibility of these institutions.”

The NDC categorically rejects the “purported re-collated parliamentary election results declared by the Electoral Commission,” calling them a blatant assault on Ghana’s democratic principles and a betrayal of the will of the Ghanaian people.

“It is abundantly clear that the Electoral Commission, under the leadership of Jean Mensa, has consistently chosen a path of illegality and impunity,” the NDC stated, emphasizing their determination to uphold and safeguard Ghana’s democracy.

The NDC, also expressed disappointment in the National Peace Council and other relevant bodies for their silence in the face of these developments. “We call on the international community to take note of the dangerous and unlawful actions of the Electoral Commission,” they stated, warning that these actions pose a significant threat to Ghana’s peace, stability, and democratic progress.

Let it be clear, the NDC maintained, “We will not relent in our fight to defend the will of the people and ensure justice prevails.” They cautioned the government and the EC to cease any further attempts to undermine Ghana’s democracy, vowing to mobilize supporters to resist any attempt to overturn the people’s mandate.

“We remain unwavering in our commitment to restoring the dignity of Ghana’s electoral process and ensuring that the voices of Ghanaians, as heard on December 7th, are respected and upheld. Together, we will protect the principles of democracy and secure a brighter future for our nation.”

Below is the NDC statement dated December 21, 2024

NDC REJECTS THE ILLEGAL AND MANIPULATED PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION RESULTS DECLARED BY THE EC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) categorically rejects the purported re-collated parliamentary election results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) for a number of constituencies today. These results, declared under questionable and illegal circumstances, represent a blatant assault on Ghana’s democratic principles and a betrayal of the sovereign will of the Ghanaian people.

It is abundantly clear that the Electoral Commission, under the leadership of Jean Mensah, has consistently chosen a path of illegality and impunity. By engaging in actions that deliberately undermine the integrity of Ghana’s electoral process, the EC has compromised its mandate and deepened public mistrust in the institution. The NDC strongly condemns these undemocratic practices and reminds all involved that electoral crimes have no expiry date and that the date of reckoning would come.

Jean Mensa and her team appear determined to plunge this country into chaos to satisfy the interests of their political benefactors. However, the NDC, under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, is equally determined to uphold and safeguard Ghana’s democracy. We commend our rank and file for heeding our call to maintain peace and avoid confrontation with security forces deployed to intimidate and oppress innocent citizens.

The NDC cannot overlook what seems to be the troubling collusion between the Electoral Commission, the police and the military leadership. This unholy alliance has facilitated the unlawful manipulation of election results and tarnished the credibility of these institutions, which are critical to the survival of our democracy.

Furthermore, the EC’s deliberate disregard for a Stay of Execution order served against them is a flagrant violation of the law and a clear indication of their contempt for due process and the rule of law. This illegal action underscores the EC’s complicity in a broader scheme to undermine Ghana’s democracy and disenfranchise the people.

We also express our disappointment with the National Peace Council and other moral bodies whose silence in the face of these developments speaks volumes.

The NDC calls on the international community to take note of the dangerous and unlawful actions of the Electoral Commission. These actions pose a significant threat to Ghana’s peace, stability, and democratic progress.

Let it be known that the NDC will not relent in its fight to defend the will of the people and ensure justice prevails. We caution the government and the EC to desist from further attempts to undermine Ghana’s democracy. The NDC will continue to mobilize its supporters and rally Ghanaians to resist any attempt to overturn the people’s mandate.

We remain unwavering in our commitment to restoring the dignity of Ghana’s electoral process and ensuring that the voices of Ghanaians, as heard on December 7th, are respected and upheld. Together, we will protect the principles of democracy and secure a brighter future for our nation.

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

(General Secretary)