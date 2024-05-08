Mahama vows to not protect Akufo-Addo’s legacy of corruption and misgovernance

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has vowed to not protect what he calls President Akufo-Addo’s “legacy of corruption, misgovernance, arrogance, ineptitude, bankrupt economy, increased unemployment, and pushing more Ghanaians into the poverty bracket.”

The former President’s comments, came in direct response to a call by President Akufo-Addo for Ghanaians not to vote for him, as he claims Mahama, would destroy all that his administration has accomplished, if elected.

At a mini rally in Doboro following a visit to the premises of Blue Skies Limited, President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to oppose the return of former President John Mahama to power, contending that voting for him would only stall the progress his administration has made.

However, in a sharp response, John Dramani Mahama, took to his social media handle to fire back at President Akufo-Addo and firmly rejected his assertions, vowing to not protect the current president’s “legacy” if elected.

The NDC flagbearer, accused the Akufo-Addo government of presiding over a period of corruption, misgovernance, and economic decline.

The exchange between the two political titans underscores the intensifying battle for the hearts and minds of Ghanaian voters as the country gears up for a potentially heated election season.