NPP coalition seeks peace between Abu Ramadan & party financier

A group within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), calling itself the Coalition of Concerned Members, has petitioned the party’s leadership to intervene in a serious dispute involving, George Oti Bonsu, a key financier of the party, and Abu Ramadan, a brother of the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia.

The dispute, stems from a demolition exercise that occurred on April 7, 2024, at Adjiringanor, near East Legon, where ten houses reportedly belonging to Mr Bonsu, were razed.

Abu Ramanda, who is also the Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), vowed to take back their father’s land, which has been the subject of a legal tussle from Adentan Municipal Court in Accra and the Tema High Court.

The petition was initiated and signed by a group of five individuals of the Coalition including, Rev. Retired Dickson Kankam Boadu, the Chairman and Diaspora Representative, Nana Ekow Annan Nyarko, the 1st Vice Chairman, Francis Tosu, Secretary, Zakaria Sulemana, Director of Operations as well as Madam Cynthia Akumoa Boateng, the Women’s Commissioner.

The petition, was also copied to several prominent figures, including President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former President, John Agyekum Kuffour, and Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, George Oti Bonsu, and Abu Ramadan.

Mr Bonsu, has alleged that the demolition was authorized by Mr Ramadan, who he claims acted under the instructions of his sister, the Second Lady.

During a press conference held at the demolition site on April 24, Mr Bonsu, revealed that he invested approximately three-point-five million dollars ($3.5,000,000) into the properties that were destroyed.

He emphasized that, the significant loss, raised concerns about the party’s handling of issues affecting its members, stating, “If such a devastating action can be taken against a distinguished financier, what then is the fate of ordinary party members?”

The coalition’s petition, stressed the urgent need for a resolution impasse between the two parties as the party prepares for upcoming elections in approximately six months.

Expressing their worry about the party’s cohesion and future electoral prospects, the coalition emphasized the importance of unity among members.

“We need every party member’s intellectual, financial, physical, and logistical support to retain power,” they argued in their appeal. The coalition emphasized.

The petition concluded by underscoring the growing unrest among party members regarding internal conflicts, urging leaders to prioritize resolution efforts.

In April this year, the office of the 2nd Lady, Samira Bawumia, clarified that she had no hand in the reported demolition of a building in the Adjiriganor enclave in Accra, which was at the centre of a legal tussle between two parties.

The demolition is alleged to have been carried out by the Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), who happens to be a brother of Samira Bawumia.

Nonetheless, the Office of the 2nd Lady, says the suggestions that the demolition was her handiwork are false.

The demolished property is supposedly owned by Mr George Oti Bonsu, a former Chairman of the Fundraising Committee of the Assin Central legislator, in the 2023 NPP presidential primaries.

However, some documents available show that the land in question was acquired by Abu Ramadan’s father, but was invaded by encroachers who wanted to take over the land.

The case surrounding the ownership of the property, landed at the Adentan Municipal Court in Accra and was later transferred to the Tema High Court for appropriate jurisdiction.

In the matter between Hajia Aisha Ahmed (Plaintiff/Judgment Creditor) and George Edem Kofi Agudogo, Winchester Empire Company Ltd. (1st and 2nd Defendants/Judgment Debtors Respectively), the Adentan Circuit Court 2 granted an Order for Perpetual Injunction against the Defendants; restraining their agents, workmen, assigns, servants and any other group of persons from going onto, entering into, selling and developing the said land with “the 2 parcels of land adjudged as belonging to the Plaintiff.”

Subsequently, the plaintiff on March 11, 2024, secured an Order for Possession of the land and on March 12, 2024, the Plaintiff wrote to the Director General of the Police Legal Directorate of the Ghana Police Service of its intention to go into the execution per Writ of Possession served on the Defendants by the Court, and requested for police assistance to carry out the order for possession.

A Search Report secured on November 25, 2022, from the Survey and Mapping Division of the Lands Commission, stated that the affected land belongs to Hajia Aisha Ahmed.

The wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia, believes it would be malicious for anyone to link her to the incident merely due to her connection to the Deputy NADMO Director-General, even though he’s not a party to the suit in court over the land.

The Office of the 2nd Lady, believes the story is merely an attempt to tarnish her image and that of her husband as the country heads to the poll in December.



THE TRUE FACTS OF HAJIA AISHA AHMED V GEORGE OTI BONSU AND WINCHESTER EMPIRE LTD (Suit No. C1/11/2021)

1. The Plaintiff (Hajia Aisha Ahmed) is the legal and beneficial owner of two parcels of land being:

(a) ALL THAT PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND situated and lying at Dzornaman, (Ability, Adjiriganor ) in the Adenta Municipality in the Greater Accra Region of the Republic of Ghana, containing an approximate area of 0.80 acres or 0.32 hectare (hereinafter called “Property A”), and

(b) ALL THAT PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND situated and lying at Dzornaman (Ability, Adjiriganor) in the Adenta Municipality in the Greater Accra Region of the Republic of Ghana, containing an approximate area of 0.13 acre or 0.05 hectares (hereinafter called “Property B”).

2. Hajia Aisha concluded the purchase of Property after having taken the necessary steps, including legal searches, to ascertain the root of the title of her grantor and was satisfied that her grantor, the Okpong-We Family duly represented by its Head and Lawful Representative, Nii Tawiah Osabu-Kle was the lawful and proper owner of the lands in that area, with an encumbrance from Ibrahim Brobase Limited.

3. Soon after the lease was executed, the Plaintiff sought the assistance of the Ghana Police Service in Adenta to move all the squatters onto the Property and build a wall around the Property to secure the land. The said wall was demolished by George Oti Bonsu a few days after it was put up.

4. Upon acquiring Property A, Plaintiff commenced registration of the land to register her title to the land, which was plotted at the Public and Vested Lands Management Division of the Lands Commission with the number LXDGAST20289582020.

5. Plaintiff began registering the land wherein Property B was plotted at the Public and Vested Lands Management Division and Survey and Mapping Division of the Lands Commission as LRDTDR10274282020.

6. On or about July 2020, Plaintiff was informed that some workers had moved onto Property A and Property B (hereinafter collectively called “Properties”), trespassed and interfered with the quiet possession of Plaintiff, wherein Plaintiff sent a representative to inquire into the said information. Upon meeting the workers, they claimed that George Oti Bonsu had contracted them to construct housing units on the Properties.

7. Hajia Aisha duly filed a complaint on 7 August 2020 at the Criminal Investigation Division of the Ghana Police Service and the Property Fraud Unit and Anti-Land Guard Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

8. Subsequently, the Police arrested the workers on the Properties. However, George Oti Bonsu sent a different group of workers to the Properties to develop the said Properties.

9. George Oti Bonsu attempted to bribe the lawful attorney of Aisha with an amount of GH¢20,000, but he rejected this. George Oti Bonsu further told the attorney that, George Oti Bonsu had no documentation of the Properties, but the said representatives should allow him to develop the Properties without any further interference.

10. That the continuous development of the Properties by George Oti Bonsu caused the Plaintiff to file the instant suit and Interim Injunction out of the registry of this honourable court, which said the interim injunction was granted on 23 October 2020.

11. Hajia Aisha continued with the registration of the Property without any objections from any third party. Thus, a search at the Lands Commission will show that the Plaintiff is the legal and beneficial owner of the properties.

12. On the 25th Day of January 2021, when the bailiff of this honourable court served the order of Interlocutory Injunction on the Respondent at the site of the properties, George Oti Bonsu, in the full glare of the Police, ordered his workers and assigns to continue with the development of the land and some have continued to date with wanton disregard for the orders of this honourable court.

13. Hajia Aisha was able to duly register the land at the Land Title Registry of the Lands Commission with GLPIN and Plotting Number – GA 1216053-358490.

14. Hajia Aisha maintained an action against George Oti Bonsu and Winchester Empire at the Courts in Adenta as both of us were sued in Tema as defendants by Winchester Empire. An application for injunction against Hajia and George was dismissed by the Tema High Court and the case was never pursued again by Winchester, leaving the case between Hajia Aisha v George Oti Bonsu and Winchester Empire at the Adenta Courts.

15. During all material times at the court, George Oti Bonsu refused to come to court and every court process was served on him by substituted service. Due to this an interlocutory judgment was granted against George Oti Bonsu and served on him and he continued to develop on the land and several police attempts to stop him proved futile.

16. Hajia Aisha went ahead to prove her case and judgment was awarded to her on the 28th Day of November, 2023.

17. Hajia Aisha Ahmed entered Judgment and the same was served on George Oti Bonsu on 19th December, 2023.

18. A writ of possession was granted by the courts for Hajia Aisha to take possession of the Land on 11th March 2024 and the same was served on George Oti Bonsu.

19. On 12th of March, 2024, the Judicial Secretary wrote to the Inspector General of Police through the Director General of the Police Legal Directorate to assist Hajia Aisha in taking possession of her land and attached certified true copies of all land documents and judgment.