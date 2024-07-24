Assassination attempt on Binduri NPP Chair

..Party car burnt to ashes by masked gunmen

In a suspected assassination attempt, the party vehicle of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Binduri Constituency, was burnt by gunmen on Monday night at the residence of the party’s Chairman, Samuel Ayaago at Atuba in the Binduri District.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that, between the hours of 9:00 pm and 10:00 pm, three masked men riding two motorbikes fired gunshots at the frontage of the party chairman’s house, after which they poured a liquid believed to be petrol and burnt the party’s Nissan Pickup with registration number, GX 4164 – 17, to ashes.

It is unclear, who the perpetrators are and what their motive is, but recently there have been social media voice recordings, threatening persons within, Binduri, Bawku Central, Zebilla, Garu, Tempane and Pusiga constituencies from using political party paraphernalia of the NPPs Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the Kusaug traditional area.

The party vehicle which had pictures of Dr Bawumia and the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Abdulai Abanga on it, is believed to be the reason for the destruction.

Constituents of Binduri, flooded the party chairman’s house yesterday, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, to witness the burnt vehicle and sympathise with the party, condemned the incident.

A resident who spoke on condition of anonymity, indicated he believes the attack was purely politically motivated as opponents of the NPP in Binduri, are leveraging the conflict in Bawku to prevent constituents from voting for Abdulai Abanga and the NPP.

Abdulai Abanga, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Binduri and Deputy Mister for Local Government, after visiting the scene, said he puts his trust in the law enforcement authority to bring the perpetrators to book, adding that no amount of violence and intimidation, will subvert the will of the people of Binduri.

He further called for calm among all constituents, especially among NPP party faithful and sympathizers, who feel threatened for their democratic decision to align with the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bamumia and himself.

Police, has since commenced an investigation into the incident and are yet to disclose any findings to the public.