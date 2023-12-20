UE/R: Binduri NDC electrify unity; promises to recapture seat.

By Haruna Sumaila Abugri.

A strong wind of unity is gathering and hovering within the enclave of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) relative to the Binduri constituency of the Upper East Region.

A durbar of party folks in the constituency last week saw both former and the incumbent parliamentary candidates, beaming with broad smiles.

The broad day smile, was also visible as former and current party executives who were rumoured to be at loggerheads competing with smiles.

Former minority leader and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, who graced the occasion as a guest speaker, equally imported smiles and called on party members and sympathisers to strongly unite ahead of elections 2024.

He bemoaned the poor nature of the road infrastructure in the constituency, as well as the general poor governance of the New Patriotic Party as he called on Ghanaians to reject Dr Mahamudu Bawamia and the New Patriotic Party come December 2024.

Speakers at the event took turn to call for unity and harmony among party members.

They call on the youth within the branches to intensify their efforts in ensuring victory for the party come 2024.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), shortly after the parliamentary primaries constituted a reconciliation team that engaged all aspirants and their supporters to broker peace and unity.

Of the 15 parliamentary seats in the Upper East Region, the New Patriotic Party won the Binduri seat in the 2020 elections, due to what political watchers attributed to internal wrangling, but the umbrella party says it’s highly poised to recapture the seat.

Its parliamentary candidate who couldn’t hide his joy over the display of unity emphatically told The Herald Newspaper that his party will recapture the seat.

The legal practitioner cum retired police officer wouldn’t unveil his promises, but stated that his mission is to ensure the improvement of the lives of his constituents.

Lawyer Issifu Mahmoud pointed to Health, roads, education, Agriculture, as well as peace and security improvement as his keen focus if given the nod.

He disclosed that maximum effort will be employed relative to the Tambe irrigation project as his constituents seek to make good use of the project.