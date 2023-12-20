UE/R: I will build an inland port in Zebilla– Dr Krugu.

By Haruna Sumaila Abugri

The 2024 New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for the Bawku West constituency, Dr .John Kingsley krugu, has promised to build an Inland port in Zebilla, if elected.

Dr Krugu promised to utilise his best wings of lobbying within government to see to the realisation of the construction of the inland Port.

The port, he noted will not only reduce unemployment, but will go along way to reduce the unbearable congestion in the existing two ports; Tema and Takoradi.

Dr Krugu, furthered that he will not limit his efforts in getting the port facility built to a local lobbying, but will extend it to international organisations, as well as well-resourced private sector entities.

He told The Herald’s Haruna Sumaila Abugri that an Inland port strategically positioned in his constituency will serve the sub region. He mentioned that countries such as Burkina Faso, Mali, Togo among others will have a stressless transaction as compared to the current ports.

He further disclosed that a vast land situated at Kansung, a community in the Bawku West constituency was earmarked by Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah for an Inland port, but politicians within the area has gone to sleep, the reason the port has not been constructed.

He indicated that it will take a visionary politician of his calibre to push towards the realisation of the port construction. “Dr Nkrumah earmarked a vast land at Kansung for an Inland port, but politicians in the area have gone to sleep. I will do all I can to see the construction of the port. I would not limit this struggle to the government alone, if the need be, I will consult international organisations, well-resourced private sectors and businesses conglomerates”.

The chief executive officer of BUTT TIS BUURI, a scholarship establishment that has financially aided numerous tertiary students, called on voters to vote based on vision and not that old genre of party strong hold mantra.

Dr Krugu, stated that he stand stall among all his contenders in all spheres of life and thus called on his constituents to give him the nod as well as his party come December 2024.

He called for lasting peace in Bawku, saying that all developmental projects will remain a mirage if people in the area continue to be at war. He promised to continue his efforts in ensuring lasting peace in the area should he be elected into parliament.

Dr Kingsley Krugu, defeated his only contender, Frank Fuseini Adongo, a former deputy Upper East Regional minister in the recently held constituency parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the orphan constituencies.