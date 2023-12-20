

The Digital PR agency can reveal that Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester is the royal with the largest increase in royal engagements between 2022 and 2023, rising by 12% from 100 to 113. Prince Richard, has stepped up this year, although he had 84 fewer engagements than King Charles III this year, he has however a 4% higher increase than his cousin King Charles III (8%).

King Charles III ranks in second place, having taken part in 197 royal engagements in 2023, compared to 181 in 2022, (8% increase). The increase in commitments would have been in accordance with his duties as King, a 6% larger increase in engagements than his daughter in Law, Princess Catherine (2%) rising from 90 to 92 between 2022 and 2023. May and November were the King’s busiest months in 2023, due to his coronation and birthday, with 23 royal commitments taking place in both months

Princess Catherine places third, with a 2% rise, from 90 to 92 engagements between 2022 and 2023. Although Princess Catherine has been criticised for not being as hardworking as fellow Royals, she has however stepped up this year with an additional 2 royal engagements between 2022 and 2023, compared to husband Prince William, having attended 16 fewer royal engagements in 2023, than in 20

Prince Edward, The Duke of Kent ranks tenth place

Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, has had a decrease in royal engagements of 22% between 2022 and 2023. Overall Prince Edward, has had 68% fewer commitments than his cousin King Charles III (197 royal engagements). This may potentially be down to the Prince’s episodic mobility issue affecting his ability to attend as many royal engagements as his family.2 April, May and June were the Duke of Kent’s busiest months, with 10 royal engagements each month. In 2022, Prince Edward took part in 78 royal appointments, compared to just 64 this year, which is an 18% decrease.