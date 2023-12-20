Family & friends syndrome afflicts new Ghana Airports MD  

The recurrent accusations of a “family and friends” government surrounding President Nana Akufo-Addo, have resurfaced with the recent appointment of the Managing Director for the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).

It has been revealed that, the newly appointed MD, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, is the sister of Cynthia Pamela Akotobea Addo, who holds the position of Judicial Secretary.

Prior to her appointment as Judicial Secretary, Cynthia Pamela Akotobea Addo served as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance and Administration at the Ghana Export and Import Bank (Ghana Exim Bank).

Interestingly, Opare had left her role at the EXIM Bank for Rosemary Beryl-Archer, the wife of TV broadcaster, Paul Adom Otchere.

Notably, Mr Adom Otchere serves as the board chairman for GACL, where Opare is now on her way to becoming the Managing Director.

Questions arise regarding the transparency of the appointment process, as it is unclear whether the position was publicly advertised and candidates objectively selected through interviews or if the government pursued a more direct approach.

The role of Ms Saratu Atta, Personal Assistant to President Akufo-Addo, has also come under scrutiny, with reports suggesting her involvement in the management of GACL.

Concerns have been raised about potential nepotism and the protection of family interests, especially considering that some of the President’s daughters reportedly run duty-free shops inside the Kotoka International Airport.

The Herald reported on Monday that the government had concluded its search for a new MD for GACL following the dismissal of Pamela Djamson-Tettey.

The official reason given for her dismissal was reaching the mandatory retirement age of 60 on December 23, 2023.

While details about Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare are limited, insiders suggest she has experience in the real estate industry, serving as the CEO of Vantage Real Estate Group, and connecting homeowners with buyers or tenants for a fee.

Despite her Achimota School background, not much is known about her educational background, temperament, and competence for the crucial role at the helm of Ghana’s airports

The dismissal of Djamson-Tettey, who had made significant strides in improving the state-owned company’s efficiency and revenue generation, is believed to be linked to her opposition to transferring prime GACL lands to Heaven Builders Limited, owned by Benedict Peters, a friend of the Akufo-Addo family.

The proposed disposal of airport lands to Heaven Builders Limited, allegedly at a significantly reduced value, has sparked concerns about transparency and fairness.

The company, with connections to the Akufo-Addo family, is seeking valuable land near the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) for the Airport City 2 Project.

Benedict Peters’ counter-proposal, valued lower than independent assessments, has raised eyebrows and triggered suspicions of preferential treatment.

The situation highlights the challenges in balancing governance, transparency, and potential conflicts of interest within state-owned enterprises.

The disparity in land valuation and concerns about the government’s intentions emphasize the need for scrutiny, public discourse, and adherence to fair practices to ensure accountability in such critical matters.