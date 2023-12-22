BusinessMajor 2

Pamela Djamson-Tettey retires as GACL MD; replaced with Yvonne Afriyie Opare

Mrs. Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare has been appointed the new Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited.

This follows the retirement of Pamela Djamson-Tettey from the position after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60.

This was announced in a letter the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah wrote to the Board Chairman of the GACL dated December 21, 2023.

Madam Djamson-Tettey has been serving as the MD for GACL since February 2022.

“As the Managing Director (Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey) retires on 23rd December 2023, H.E. the President has nominated Mrs. Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare for appointment as the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) with effect from 24th December 2023.”

“You are requested to kindly take necessary steps to give effect to the above decision, in accordance with the Company’s Act, 2019 (Act 992) and other relevant Regulations of the Company. In furtherance of this, a copy of Mrs. Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare’s CV is attached for your necessary attention,” the Transport Minister added in the letter.

He directed the Board Chairman to ensure that employees of the Company, who are sixty (60) years old and above, proceed on retirement.

The Transport Minister also directed the Board Chairman to urgently facilitate the exit of the under-listed persons:

Mr. Emmanuel Akotoa Fianko – Group Executive, Procurement
Col (Rtd) Emmanuel Akohene Mensah – Director, Aviation Security
Mr. Yaw Appiah-Danquah – Director, Airports Planning & Projects.

Lost your password?