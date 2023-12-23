The Herald wins PRINPAG’s top newspaper award

The Herald, in a momentous achievement, was honoured at the inaugural end-of-year soiree and awards ceremony of the Private Newspapers and Online Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) on Friday, December 22, 2023.

The Herald, won the prestigious title of having the Best Newspaper Content in the country.

Among the other distinguished awardees were; the Daily Guide newspaper, recognized for Best Layout, and Modern Ghana, which clinched the title of Best News Portal.

The well-attended ceremony, featured a notable acknowledgement of the ex-Executive Secretary (PRINPAG)- Kenteman Nii–Laryea Sowah, who received a citation for his dedicated service spanning over 30 years to PRINPAG.

In his acknowledge speech, he singled out notable figures such as; Kwesi Pratt of the Insight Newspaper, Gina Blay of the Daily Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako of the New Crusading Guide, and Kofi Coomson of the Ghanaian Chronicle Newspaper for their efforts in championing the repeal of the criminal libel and sedition law during the era of John Agyekum Kufour.

The law was heavily exploited by the Rawlings government and had seen many journalists going to jail, but it got expunged from the books when John Agyekum Kufour took over the reins of the country from Jerry John Rawlings in January 2021.

He was also instrumental in the passage of the Right to Information law, which he said took him and others some 25 years to release.

Fridays’ event, hosted at the renowned Sunlodge Hotel in Tesano – Accra, welcomed key figures, including Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), George Sarpong, the Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission (NMC), and Gloria Hiadzi, the Executive Secretary of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA).



Edwin Arthur and his executive team, received commendations for their instrumental role in revitalizing PRINPAG, making it vibrant once again. The ceremony saw widespread praise for their efforts.

The Herald’s managing editor, Larry Dogbey, expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the newspaper’s success over the years.

In a statement, he remarked, “Being acknowledged by our peers as the newspaper with the best content in Ghana at the PRINPAG awards ceremony is a significant achievement for us at The Herald.

“Producing high-quality content in a competitive industry is no easy feat. Congratulations are also extended to the Daily Guide newspaper for winning the Best Layout award and Modern Ghana for being recognized as the Best News Portal.

“Commendations to Edwin Arthur and his team for the success and revitalization of PRINPAG. Their efforts to make a positive impact on the private newspapers and online publishing industry in Ghana are truly commendable. They deserve all the encouragement for their leadership.”

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, the Minister of Information, Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Adu Twum, Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah (formerly Minister of Energy and Petroleum in the John Mahama administration from 2013 to 2016), and represents the Ellembelle constituency in the Western Region, as well as Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, were all scheduled to attend the event.

However, their participation was hindered due to an extended parliamentary session on Friday, preceding the Christmas festivities.