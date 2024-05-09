GeneralMajor 4

Limited voter registration: EC must consider extending deadline – Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to consider extending the days for the limited voter registration exercise after some disruptions and challenges were recorded on day one of the exercise.

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, who toured some registration centres in Accra, said the EC must ensure it makes time to fill in the lost hours or days of inactivity.

“Definitely, if there were places as I hear, where not even a single person was registered or where very few people were registered because of challenges with the machines, then definitely the EC must make up for that time.

“If it is an extra day, it should be restored. Whatever it is, if it is a couple of hours, it should be extended to the following day just so that everybody registers. I think the job is to ensure that we facilitate the process so as not to frustrate people.”

