NDC 2024 running mate laments over national decay

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has expressed her readiness to contribute to the NDC’s quest to reclaim power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Hours after the National Executive Committee of the NDC officially ratified her as the party’s running mate for the 2024 elections at a party meeting yesterday, she declared “I am not one to take lightly the confidence reposed in me, neither am I oblivious of the national decay and widespread despondency in our beloved country”.

“I express my absolute readiness and commitment to partner His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to serve the people of Ghana with integrity, dignity, truthfulness, hard work and patriotism to reposition our dear country as a beacon of hope and opportunity.”

In a statement issued, she conveyed her deep appreciation for the confidence placed in her and affirmed her unwavering belief in Mr Mahama’s capacity to bring about transformative changes in the country.

“I wish to convey my heartfelt appreciation to the NDC Council of Elders, the National Executive Committee, the rank and file of our party, friends, well-wishers and indeed all Ghanaians for the overwhelming support and endorsement.

“I have no doubt in my mind that we can count on His Excellency John Mahama to give us that selfless, incorruptible, visionary and inclusive leadership that Ghana urgently needs to transform the fortunes of Ghanaians,” she stated.

John Mahama, explaining his choice of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate, expressed confidence in her integrity, dedication, and vision for a better Ghana, making her the ideal candidate for the position.

A former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, she also served as Mr Mahama’s running mate in the 2020 general elections, which they lost to the incumbent president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The NDC, in a statement signed and issued by Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of NDC, on March 7, 2024, expressed satisfaction with Mr Mahama’s choice, describing them as a formidable team.

“The NDC is excited to present such a formidable team to lead the party’s ticket. With John Mahama and Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang at the forefront, the NDC is poised to introduce a bold and progressive vision for the future of Ghana.”

The NDC stated that Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s nomination underscores the party’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and the empowerment of women in leadership roles.

“Her nomination underscores the NDC’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and the empowerment of women in leadership roles. Possessing extensive qualifications and experience, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the NDC’s presidential ticket.”

This marks Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s second consecutive term as the running mate, having previously served in the same capacity during the 2020 election.

Despite speculations about other potential candidates, including Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff to ex-President Mahama; economist Dr. Nii Moi Thompson; Member of Parliament for Asunafo, Eric Opoku; and retired Police Commissioner, Nathan Kofi Boakye, Mr Mahama has chosen to maintain the former Education Minister.