Ledzokuku MP equips Teshie Community Clinic with medical supplies

By Patrick Biddah

The Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Benjamin Ayiku, has promised to fence the Teshie Community Clinic.

This comes shortly after he fulfilled a promise of gifting the clinic medical supplies.

This medical items, included syringes, surgical gloves, test kits, hematology analyser and a delivery bed among other medical suppliers.

Speaking at a ceremony to hand over the items, Mr Ayiku, said it is important to prioritise the health of every citizen and for him that can be achieved by providing the needed equipment to the health facility.

Aside the medical supplies, the MP, also donated a photocopier machine and television set to the clinic.

He appealed to managers of the facility to put the items to its intended use and ensure that they maintain them well, in order to prolong its life span.

Receiving the items, the deputy chief pharmacist at the Ledzokuku Municipal Health Directorate, Rev. Dr Nathaniel Nyamekye, expressed gratitude to the MP for honoring the promise he made to the facility during his tour of the center sometime ago.

He said, the donated items will go a long way in improving the delivery of health care to the many clients who patronise the facility.

In his words, it will ease the pressure on the limited suppliers and the often shortages they run into.

A principal nursing officer at the Teshie Community Clinic, Madam Vivien Kitisi, who witnessed the handing over ceremony, also received the items on behalf of the clinic.

The Teshie Community Clinic, has been in existence for over two decades and first started as a weighing center before being upgraded to become a maternity home and to its current status.

It was built by the Teshie Mannoyaa Kpee under Dr Erix Kwei.