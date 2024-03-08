Gender Links & International IDEA to present findings of Women Political Participation Africa Barometer on International Women’s Day

On March 8, 2024, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) together with Gender Links, will mark a milestone as they present findings of the second edition of the Women Political Participation Africa Barometer. This event underscores the achievements of the Women in Political Participation Consortium, which was launched in 2019 with support from the Embassy of Sweden in Addis Ababa.

Through this initiative, the consortium is advancing the project titled “Enhancing the Participation of Women in Political Participation in Africa.” Details of the 1st Edition of the WPP Barometer, published in 2021, are available here.

Central to the project’s mission is the promotion of women’s political participation and representation across Africa. Drawing inspiration from the Maputo Protocol of 2003, sub-regional protocols, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the project aims to amplify the voices of women in political spheres.

To achieve its objectives, International IDEA and its partners engage with a diverse range of stakeholders, including political parties, media organizations, election management bodies, parliaments, and governmental ministries focused on gender and women’s issues. By collaborating with policymakers and regional bodies such as the African Union and regional economic communities, the project aims to effect meaningful change throughout the continent.

Currently operational in eight African countries—Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Senegal, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe—the Women in Political Participation (WPP) project is making significant strides towards its goals.

The International Women’s Day sets the celebratory tone for amplifying achievements by women and the African continent is celebrating a one percentage point increase in women’s representation in the African Parliament from 24% in 2021 to 25% in 2024, as revealed in the topline findings of the International IDEA Women’s Political Participation in Africa Barometer, led by Gender Links.

The presentation of the WPP Barometer Topline findings follows the publication of the 1st Edition of the WPP Barometer in 2021, providing valuable insights into the status of women’s political participation in Africa.