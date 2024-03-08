Tatanaa North Assemblyman organises clean-up exercise

The Assemblyman for Tatanaa North Electoral Area in the La Nkwantana Madina Municipal Assembly, Hanson Teye Majiteh Gizo, has organised a clean-up exercise in the area to help rid the communities of filth.

Mr Gizo, who is a first-time Assembly Member for the area, together with residents and traders, were among the hundreds of people who took part in the exercise in the communities.

Participants weeded the area, and desilted gutters in the areas noted for indiscriminate dumping of waste.

Speaking in an interview with the Herald Newspaper at Madina, the Assembly Member, said the exercise was aimed at keeping the environment clean and also advocating cleanliness among residents for a healthy environment.

He reiterated that, the clean-up exercise was also to create awareness of sanitation-related issues for the resident to practise personal hygiene by cleaning their surroundings.

Mr Gizo added that his major concern, was to help improve the sanitary condition in the area and that should be a collective responsibility of all in the electoral area.

He disclosed that he would be organising such exercises often in the area to imbibe the sense of communal labour among the people to clean their various communities and appealed to residents to show interest and take an active part in the cleanup exercise, as he would subsequently be embarking on more of such exercises, at least ones every year.

He encouraged residents to keep their environment clean, to avoid diseases emanating from poor sanitation adding that; diseases do not discriminate irrespective of where you come from or which political party you belong to.

Mr Gizo, therefore entreated electorates to always dump refuse in a designated places, cover their food to avoid flies hovering around it to avoid contracting diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, and cholera among others.

He expressed his appreciation to corporate organizations that falls within the Municipality and came to his aid, including Nkulenu Industries, Lister Educational Institute, Prescott Medical Centre, Donewell Insurance Limited, Goil, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Bak2Afrika, Conet Cosmetics and Bain TV for their support for the clean-up exercise.