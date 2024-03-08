EC maintains indelible ink,  guarantor system

..As it releases 2024 election calendar

Yesterday’s Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting summoned by the Electoral Commission (EC), ended successfully with an announcement of a change in the commission’s initial plans for the upcoming limited voter registration exercise for the December 7 elections.

The EC, has since released the calendar for the 2024 elections, following an agreement with the political parties.

The guarantor system is maintained, the indelible ink is maintained, and there won’t be continuous registration of voters, while dates for transfer and proxy are maintained on the calendar.

The EC, had initially proposed the elimination of the guarantor system, but after considering inputs from political parties, the decision has been revised.

The limited registration exercise is to be done in District Offices and agreed difficult-to-reach areas, and the Electoral Areas Movement plan is to be shared 21 days to May 7, 2024.

It was also announced that, no new polling stations would be created, but new polling centres would be created by splitting polling stations with voters above 749 after limited registration.

Participants at the meeting confirmed that the initially proposed calendar, which included the removal of the guarantor system, underwent revisions based on input from all political parties and has now been accepted.

Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, the Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), expressed satisfaction with the revised calendar presented by the EC, emphasizing that his party is content with the outcome.

“I can’t recollect a disagreement, very cordial meeting chaired by the chairperson herself Jean Mensa. The calendar was for the first time put out we discussed the calendar and made inputs. None of the inputs were rejected and I’m talking about the political parties. The cordial manner in which the chairperson opened the meeting and declarative statement about issues that we have been haggling for some time now.

“Officially she declared to all the political parties present that in the 2024 elections, indelible ink will be used. She further stated that ahead of the 2024 elections, the registration that we are going to have, the guarantor system will stay. Because that has been a concern we have been raising.

The NPP Director of Elections, Evans Nimako, says the party will not countenance any attempts to abuse the use of the guarantor system.

“What the NPP will not support is for stakeholders to guarantee for minors and non-citizens to be on the electoral roll. It is for this reason we were in full support of a new CI for the use of the Ghana card. That notwithstanding, we will go along with what exists and make sure the right thing is done, as parties, we have had a successful deliberation and will see to its implementation.”